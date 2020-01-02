HoosierMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

GameDay Prediction: Who's Your Pick, Candy Stripes or Checkerboards?

Tom Brew

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The college bowl season is winding down, and Thursday night's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is the last game between Power 5 schools before the Jan. 13 national title game between LSU and Clemson.

Indiana and Tennessee fans have represented well in and around Jacksonville all week, spending serious dollars and having lots of laughs. The picture tells the whole story, though. So we have to ask:

What's the better look? Is it Indiana candy stripes or Tennessee checkerboards? Is it red or orange?

Feel free to cast your vote here and give me your prediction for the game. Trash talking is allowed!!

Last minute gambling news: According to VegasInsider.com, the line on the game is now up to 3.5 points for Tennessee an hour before kickoff. A total of 69 percent of the money bet in Vegas so far has been on Tennessee.

Injury updates: It's still a guess on Indiana running back Stevie Scott. He's warming up in full pads. Offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak, who got hurt in practice last week, is in shorts, though, and will not play.

My prediction: It's going to be tight the whole way, with Indiana winning 27-24 on a last-second Logan Justus field goal. The would be a fitting way for the season to end since he was perfect all year until missing three times in the Old Oaken Bucket game.

Here's the last-minute particulars:

  • Who: Indiana Hoosiers (8-4 overall, 5-4 in Big Ten) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (7-5 overall, 5-3 in the SEC)
  • When: 7 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
  • Where: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Line: Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite. The game opened as pick 'em, and 69 percent of the money has been bet on Tennessee thus far, per VegasInsider.com at 6 p.m. ET
  • AP poll rankings: Neither team in ranked
  • TV: ESPN
  • Announcers: Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, and Katie George
  • Radio: Indiana Radio Network
  • Announcers: Don Fischer, Buck Suhr, Joe Smith

There are plenty of former IU players here, including Antwaan Randle-El, Terry Tallen, and more. 

The two Peytons, Ramsey and Hendershot, stayed true to their early ritual of getting throws in first.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Bowl Tracker: New Year's Day is Huge for League Teams in 3 Games

Tom Brew

Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin area all in action on New Year's Day as the league tries to close out the season with a winning record in bowl season.

GameDay Preview: 3 Things I Want to See From Indiana against Tennessee

Tom Brew

Indiana gets its shot at a ninth win tonight in the Gator Bowl, something that's only been done twice in school history.

Meet the Opponent: 3 Things To Know About the Tennessee Volunteers

Tom Brew

Tennessee got off to a horrible 1-4 start this season, but then the Vols finished the regular season with five straight wins to find their way to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to play Indiana.

For Fred Glass, Seeing Tom Allen's Success is Validation for His Risky (at the Time) Hire

Tom Brew

Tom Allen was nearly brought to tears when asked what he would say to Fred Glass, the man who took a chance and hired him three years ago. The move has worked out just fine.

Postcard From Florida: Hitting Golf Balls With Your Pals

Tom Brew

One of the nice things about bowl games is getting to do other fun activities as a group that you wouldn't do at home. Hitting golf balls turned out to be pretty funny.

Linebackers McFadden, Jones Ready For One Last Ride Together

Tom Brew

Indiana sophomore Micah McFadden has learned a lot from senior linebacker Reakwon Jones, and they'll need to be at their best Thursday night against Tennessee.

Postcard From Florida: Easy to Forget How Amazing Bowl-Game Experiences Are

Tom Brew

Several Indiana players dipped their toes in the ocean for the first time, or ate lobster and clams for the first time ever. Those bowl-game luxuries are unforgettable.

My Two Cents: Just How Good is Tennessee?

Tom Brew

The 7-5 Volunteers are a 1.5-point favorite in Thursday night's TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, but are they really better than 8-4 Indiana?

Family ties make Tennessee showdown special for several Indiana players

Tom Brew

Indiana has six players from the state of Tennessee and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle, a Mississippi native, had a great-grandfather who played for the Vols. It makes this Gator Bowl even more special.

Rapid Reaction: Arkansas Rallies Late to Beat Indiana

Tom Brew

The Hoosiers concluded the nonconference portion of their schedule with a disappointing 71-64 loss to Arkansas, falling to 11-2 heading into Big Ten play.