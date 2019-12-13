Hoosier Maven
ESPN Ranks Indiana-Tennessee Bowl Matchup 'Least Entertaining' of all Big Ten Games

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — One of the staples of bowl season is trying to come of with a variety of ways to looking all 40 games in the down time before the first kickoff. It can lead to some interesting takes.

And some angst if you're an Indiana football fan.

ESPN compiled a list of the "Most Entertaining'' bowl games from No. 1 to No. 40. The two College Football Playoff games are ranked No. 1 and No. 2, of course, because they are the only two games with something truly at stake.

But here's the shocker. Of the nine games where Big Ten teams are involved, Indiana's Jna. 2 Gator Bowl matchup with Tennessee from the SEC is ranked on No. 26. It's the lowest of all nine matchups.

How's that for disrespect?

It's also very wrong. Granted, there's some Indiana bias here because that's what we write about here at Sports Illustrated Indiana, but I've also covered and coordinated college football coverage for 40 years and I can speak on a national scale, too. And I would rank this game much higher.

Like top-15 or better higher.

Let's be real here. Indiana is looking for its ninth win, something that's only happened TWICE in school history. That's interesting. And Tennessee's program was about to implode two months ago, and then the Vols found a way to win five games in a row and get bowl eligible.

To me, these two teams are very interesting and fun to watch. And because the offenses are better than the defenses, this should be an exciting shootout. Fun offenses are always "entertaining.''

Am I not right?

Here's the ESPN rankings of the 40 bowl games. 

Where the Big Ten games landed in their rankings

  • No. 26: Gator Bowl, Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jan. 2
  • No. 24: Redbox Bowl, Illinois vs. California, Dec. 30
  • No. 19: Pinstripe Bowl: Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, Dec. 27
  • No. 11: Holiday Bowl: Iowa vs. USC, Dec. 27
  • No. 7: Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, Jan. 1
  • No. 5: Citrus Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama, Jan. 1
  • No. 4: Cotton Bowl, Penn State vs. Memphis, Dec. 28
  • No. 3: Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oregon, Jan. 1
  • No. 1.: Fiesta Bowl (playoff): Ohio State vs. Clemson, Dec. 28 

To me, the Gator Bowl matchup is far more interesting than the Redbox or Pinstripe, because Illinois has been very inconsistent all year and looked downright terrible the final two weeks of the season once they got bowl eligible. And Michigan State is unwatchable these days, especially on offense.

I'd probably have Indiana-Tennessee No. 12 if I was reworking these rankings. Please feel free to weigh on yourselves.

