Indiana's Tiawan Mullen, Micah McFadden Named to 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen and linebacker Micah McFadden were each named to the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list. They were among the top defensive players in the Big Ten Conference last season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Maxwell Football Club officially announced the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award watch list Monday morning. Indiana junior cornerback Tiawan Mullen and senior linebacker Micah McFadden were among 11 Big Ten players to make the list.

The Chuck Bednarik Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. Last year, Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins was honored with the award.

During the 2020 season, Mullen contributed in multiple ways for Hoosiers. He recorded 38 tackles, including 27 solo stops, while adding 3.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. He also registered three interceptions, one forced fumble and four pass breakups.

Despite standing at just 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Mullen led all defensive backs in the Big Ten in sacks and tackles for loss.

His contributions to the Indiana defense helped him garner first-team All-American Honors by the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. He also earned recognition as a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media.

Mullen was named Indiana's Most Outstanding Defensive Player after the 2020 season.

Before the start of last season, McFadden was named a team captain of the Indiana football team. He lived up to the title and led the team with 58 total tackles, including 44 solo stops. McFadden led the Big Ten with six sacks while adding 10.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions.

McFadden's performance earned him third-team All-American honors by the associated press, and he was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He shared the award for Indiana's Anthony Thompson Most Valuable Player with starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Here is the full list of all Big Ten players selected to the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list:

Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois

Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

Tiawan Mullen, CB, Indiana

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

Brandon Joseph, S, Northwestern

Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State

Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Olakunle Fatukasi, LB, Rutgers

Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

Related Stories