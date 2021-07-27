Indiana Tight End Peyton Hendershot on Mackey Award Watch List

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot has had two solid seasons so far for the Hoosiers, and he's expected to be one of the players at his position this season. He's on the John Mackey Award Watch List.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana redshirt senior tight end is on the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List for the second consecutive season, the friends of John Mackey announced.

Given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, the award recipient is selected by vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Hendershot ranks second on IU's tight ends career list with 10 touchdowns, and he sits third with 90 receptions and 936 yards. The two-time, third-team All-Big Ten selection graduated with a liberal studies degree in May 2021.

He finished second on the Hoosiers with 23 receptions and four touchdowns in eight games one year ago to go along with 151 yards. The four scores shared second (T-10th overall) and the 23 catches shared fourth among conference tight ends.

In 2019, Hendershot set Indiana single-season tight end records with 52 receptions (10th in the Big Ten) and 622 yards. His four TDs are tied for third.

The North Salem, Ind., native shared fourth among tight ends nationally in catches and 10th in yardage. He finished second among Big Ten tight ends in receptions and yardage, and tied for third in touchdowns.

Indiana Football 2021 Preseason Watch Lists