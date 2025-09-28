3 Key Takeaways From Indiana's Win Over Iowa That Hint at the Hoosiers' Future
No. 11 Indiana (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) met Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) in a conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. Although it was a battle, the Hoosiers ultimately snuck out with a 20-15 road victory. Here are three observations from Indiana’s triumph – and what they mean moving forward:
Indiana is mortal
After what the Hoosiers did to then-No. 9 Illinois last week, the expectation was they’d waltz into Kinnick Stadium and pour 30-plus on the Hawkeyes en route to a comfortable victory.
As the entire college football world saw on Saturday afternoon, that was not the case. In fact, Indiana was fortunate to escape Iowa City with its unblemished record. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza was relatively inefficient (13-for-23 with an interception), while the ground attack was largely stifled (2.7 yards per carry).
Defensively, the Hoosiers answered the bell (allowed just 284 total yards and one touchdown), but their offense clearly isn’t invincible – despite the fact it appeared to be just one week ago.
Elijah Sarratt is an All-American
An AP preseason second-team All-American, Sarratt entered the 2025 campaign with sky-high expectations, and, through five games, he somehow has surpassed them.
His stat line in Week 5 – six receptions, 132 yards and one touchdown – jumps off the page, but it’s even more impressive considering his quarterback had just 13 completions and 233 yards.
Physical, a route-running technician and with next-level straight-line speed, Sarratt is the full package at wideout – which was never more apparent than in Indiana’s victory over Iowa.
And Sarratt’s impact was never felt more on a single play than his 49-yard go-ahead touchdown reception on 3rd-and-10 with less than two minutes left in the outing.
The Hoosiers’ rush defense is top-5 in the country
Iowa’s quarterback play has been shaky for years, and, at least thus far, quarterback Mark Gronowski hasn’t exactly shifted that narrative. That said, the Hawkeyes ground game – which Gronowski is an integral part of – has been dominant throughout 2025.
So, although Indiana holding Iowa to just 192 passing yards wasn’t exactly a huge accomplishment, the Hoosiers yielding just 92 rushing yards undoubtedly was.
They bottled up the Hawkeyes’ rushing attack, allowing the home squad to scamper for just 3.0 yards per carry – which is a season low for Iowa.
What does it all mean for Indiana moving forward?
In a roundabout way, Saturday was quite encouraging. We learned that Indiana can win games in a handful of manners. The Hoosiers can blow squads out at home and they can win nail-biters on the road.
Aside from the Michigan win a year ago (which was coincidentally also 20-15), Indiana had zero experience in close games. And with more College Football Playoff aspirations this year, the Hoosiers would be well-served to know how to win one-possession outings – and now, fortunately, they are.
Also, Kirk Ferentz and Iowa exposed Indiana’s few offensive flaws. But, with the Hoosiers prevailing, that ultimately serves as an advantage for the visitors, considering Curt Cignetti and Co. know exactly the adjustments they’ll need to make moving forward.
The key takeaway from Saturday’s anxiety-inducing win is clear: Indiana may be mortal, but it’s also a true national championship contender – which is something the Hoosiers couldn’t have said a year ago.