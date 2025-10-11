Three Key Stats That Defined Indiana’s Road Win Over Oregon
No. 7 Indiana (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) waltzed into Eugene for a top-ten matchup with No. 3 Oregon (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) and put together a statement win for the ages.
Aside from an interception thrown by quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers largely played mistake-free football and were the better team for four straight quarters.
Indiana 30, Oregon 20: 3 Key Stats
Not only did Indiana win the game, but Curt Cignetti’s squad won it in unbelievably convincing fashion. The final score of 30-20 said a lot, but it was the manner in which the road team won – which, mind you, is no easy task at Autzen Stadium (Oregon’s Dan Lanning had lost just once at home as a head coach before Saturday).
Here are three key stats that explain how the Hoosiers prevailed – and why the Ducks fell short:
Oregon’s third-down conversion rate: 21.4 percent
Heading into this contest, Oregon had converted on 50.8 percent of its third downs this season – a digit that ranked 20th in the country. But the Ducks also hadn’t seen a defense nearly as stingy as the Hoosiers’.
Much of the issue for quarterback Dante Moore and Co. was the third-and-long situations they often faced (more on that soon). And although they managed to convert on three of their four fourth-down attempts, they finished the game at just 3-for-14 on third down.
In the end, Oregon punted four times in Week 7, while it also turned the ball over on downs once.
Indiana’s sacks: 6
Sure, Indiana managed seven sacks against Illinois, but that Illini offensive line hadn’t been impressive ahead of that outing. But what about Oregon? Moore had been sacked just one time through five games – the lowest total in the country.
Yet on Saturday afternoon, he went down an astonishing six times. Not only do the Hoosiers have the pass-rushers (Aiden Fisher and Isaiah Jones, to name a few), but they also have the scheme that allows them to dominate any offensive line in college football.
Elijah Sarratt’s reception yards: 121
Wide receiver Elijah Sarratt just continues to produce. The chemistry between he and Mendoza is practically unfathomable, considering this is the first year the pair have shared the field.
He reeled in eight receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown – which served as the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
Even more impressive is this nugget: Sarratt’s 121 reception yards were just 65 less than Oregon’s quarterback, Moore, managed to throw the entire game. (He threw for 186 yards.)