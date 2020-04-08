Las Vegas Has Spoken, And Indiana's Win Total Will Shock You

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We all have our fingers crossed that life will be back to normal by September and a full college football season gets played without interruption. That first kickoff is five months away, so there's no reason why we can't be optimistic.

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas and offshore are certainly moving forward like there will be a full season and have released wins totals for all college football teams. And you'll be surprised with what they think of the Indiana Hoosiers, who are coming off their best season in 26 years and are loaded with returning talent.

Indiana went 8-5 last year, its most wins since 1993. And what does Vegas think of that? Well, most sites have Indiana's over/under total set at 7.5 wins right now, and that means even if Indiana is only AS SUCCESSFUL as a year ago, you would have to bet the over.

There are many people, of course, who think winning more than seven games is a no-brainer for the Hoosiers, with 17 of 22 starters returning any many people thinking that quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is ready to have a breakout season.

There are challenges to the schedule, of course. (It's listed below) There are road games at Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan, and all three are expected to be ranked in the top-15 in the preseason.

All three are projected to win more games that Indiana, as is Penn State, who plays the Hoosiers in Bloomington on Oct. 31.

Big Ten Over/Under Totals

Illinois — 4.5

Indiana — 7.5

Iowa — 7.5

Maryland — 3.5

Michigan — 9.5

Michigan State — 5.5

Minnesota — 8.5

Nebraska — 7.5

Northwestern — 5.5

Ohio State — 10.5

Penn State — 9.5

Purdue — 5.5

Rutgers — 2.5

Wisconsin — 9.5

Indiana 2020 football schedule

Sept. 4 (Friday) — at Wisconsin *

Sept. 12 — Western Kentucky

Sept. 19 — Ball State

Sept. 26 — at Connecticut

Oct. 3 — Bye week

Oct. 10 — Maryland *

Oct. 17 — at Rutgers *

Oct. 24 — Michigan State *

Oct. 31 — Penn State *

Nov. 7 — at Ohio State *

Nov. 14 — Illinois *

Nov. 21 — at Michigan *

Nov. 28 — Purdue *

Dec. 5 — Big Ten Championship Game (at Indianapolis)

* — Big Ten game

