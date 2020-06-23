HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana Reports Zero Positive COVID-19 Test Among First Wave of Returning Athletes

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana has tested 187 athletes, coaches and staff members for COVID-19 since players started to return to campus on June 9, and not a single player has tested positive thus far.

That's encouraging news, because that hasn't been the case at many other colleges so far this month since the NCAA allowed players to return to campus starting on June 1, with some programs reporting a dozen positive results, or more. Zero is a fantastic number for Indiana. 

Indiana has been very proactive with its student-athletes ever since the pandemic forced the cancellation of spring football practice in mid-March and cancelled both the men's and women's basketball seasons just as postseason play was starting. Even away from campus, Indiana coaches and administrators have talked often with athletes about being safe and staying healthy

Sixty-eight football players returned to campus in the first wave, and all of them were tested prior to being allowed to be involved in any voluntary workouts or even setting foot inside any facilities. A second wave of football players arrived last weekend, and men's and women's basketball players have returned as well.

IU Athletics established a medical advisory group on March 10 to provide advice to the department. This group includes Dr. Andy Hipskind, Indiana's Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Larry Rink, the  IU team physician who is also a member of the Big Ten Emerging Infectious Disease Task Force; and Dr. Tom Hrismalos, a specialist in infectious disease. They helped establish the protocols that have been followed since the football and men’s and women’s basketball teams returned to campus. 

Since arriving back in Bloomington, each student-athlete must complete a daily medical check and agree to abide by a series of CDC guidelines to complete the reintegration process and be cleared to participate in voluntary workouts. All coaches and staff participating in team activities follow the same protocols as well. 

Indiana's perfect marks are drastically different from what's been going on at other schools. LSU, for instance, has had as many as 30 LSU players had been quarantined due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. 

Florida has 11 players test positive, according to a Sports Illustrated report. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Panel Selects Indiana's Yogi Ferrell to Third Team All-Decade Team

Former Indiana point guard Yogi Ferrell is still being honored for his great career with the Hoosiers, being selected to the third team on the Big Ten's All-Decade Team

Tom Brew

Daryl Thomas' Son, Kyle Thomas, Gets First Big Ten Offer From Illinois

Kyle Thomas is 6-foot-9 and the son of Indiana's Daryl Thomas, a key piece of the 1987 national championship team who passed away in 2018. Kyle is a junior-to-be at Westchester St. Joseph's, and he got his first Big Ten offer last week.

Tom Brew

Bob Knight Visits Hall of Fame — Wearing an Ohio State Shirt

Former Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight and long-time friend Bob Hammel took a visit to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday. Both are inductees themselves.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: NCAA Finally Gets it Right with D.J. Carton Transfer Decision

College leadership has said recently that the mental health of its student-athletes matters, and the NCAA's action on D.J. Carton's waiver proves that actions speak louder than words.

Tom Brew

Indiana Target Trey Patterson Commits to Villanova

Trey Patterson, a top-five small forward from New Jersey, had visited Indiana and had them on his list of final three teams.

Tom Brew

Indiana's Elijah Dunham Signs Free Agent Deal with New York Yankees

Elijah Dunham, one of Indiana's top hitters, has decided to skip his final year with the Hoosiers to sign a free-agent deal with the New York Yankees.

Tom Brew

NCAA Approves 6-Week College Football Practice Plan

Indiana will be able to begin preseason preparations on July 12, starting with eight hours per week and building up to the Sept. 4 opener at Wisconsin.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Next Few Weeks Will Determine What Happens in September

Staying healthy in June with no one contracting COVID-19 as players return to campus for workouts is critical to keep the timeline going for games in September.

Tom Brew

Former Hoosier QB Randle El on College Hall of Fame Ballot Once Again

Indiana's Antwaan Randle El has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame, in the ballot released Tuesday by the National Foootball Foundation.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Honoring Bill Garrett Should Have Been Done Long Ago

Bill Garrett broke the color barrier for Big Ten basketball in the 1940s, and he's a legend in the state of Indiana for all that he accomplished in a short time. This latest honor is much deserved.

Tom Brew

by

vesuvius13