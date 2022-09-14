Indiana's AJ Barner and Jaylin Williams Recap Hoosiers' Win Over Idaho and Preview Western Kentucky

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Join HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew, Indiana football tight end AJ Barner and defensive back Jaylin Williams as they dive into Indiana's 35-22 win over Idaho, the locker room energy at the half, what's to come with Western Kentucky and more.

Episode 2 of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast will air on HoosiersNow.com at 7 p.m. ET on Sep. 14. The podcast features about a 10-minute interview with Williams on his first appearance on the podcast followed by an interview with Barner.

Last Saturday, the Hoosiers got off to a rocky and rainy start versus the Vandals thanks to a weather delay and a late game. Excuses aside, both teams obviously had to deal with the adjustment, and Indiana eventually got it together coming out of the half.

In the podcast, Williams said conversations about locking in and focusing swirled the locker room after a disappointing 10-0 score in Idaho's favor before halftime.

Jaylin Williams © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Barner added one of their drives was stopped at the goal line, and pre-snap penalties that killed the drive also killed the Hoosiers' ability to score.

Coach Tom Allen is known for some great locker room speeches and got his players going when they took the field again. In the third quarter, Indiana scored three touchdowns including one from Barner for his first of the season. He will walk fans through that play on the podcast.

AJ Barner © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Finally, both Williams and Barner will preview the upcoming matchup with Western Kentucky on Saturday. Both players are eager for the noon start time, since they always have morning practices.

Williams said Indiana will need to be on high alert for the Hilltoppers' pace while Barner said he's confident in the Hoosiers' defense to combat it.