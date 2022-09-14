Indiana's AJ Barner and Jaylin Williams Recap Hoosiers' Win Over Idaho and Preview Western Kentucky
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Join HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew, Indiana football tight end AJ Barner and defensive back Jaylin Williams as they dive into Indiana's 35-22 win over Idaho, the locker room energy at the half, what's to come with Western Kentucky and more.
Episode 2 of the Hoosier Roundtable Podcast will air on HoosiersNow.com at 7 p.m. ET on Sep. 14. The podcast features about a 10-minute interview with Williams on his first appearance on the podcast followed by an interview with Barner.
Last Saturday, the Hoosiers got off to a rocky and rainy start versus the Vandals thanks to a weather delay and a late game. Excuses aside, both teams obviously had to deal with the adjustment, and Indiana eventually got it together coming out of the half.
In the podcast, Williams said conversations about locking in and focusing swirled the locker room after a disappointing 10-0 score in Idaho's favor before halftime.
Read More
Barner added one of their drives was stopped at the goal line, and pre-snap penalties that killed the drive also killed the Hoosiers' ability to score.
Coach Tom Allen is known for some great locker room speeches and got his players going when they took the field again. In the third quarter, Indiana scored three touchdowns including one from Barner for his first of the season. He will walk fans through that play on the podcast.
Finally, both Williams and Barner will preview the upcoming matchup with Western Kentucky on Saturday. Both players are eager for the noon start time, since they always have morning practices.
Williams said Indiana will need to be on high alert for the Hilltoppers' pace while Barner said he's confident in the Hoosiers' defense to combat it.
Related stories on Indiana football:
- WEEK 3 DEPTH CHART Indiana football (2-0) will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-0) on Saturday at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium. Here is Indiana's Week 3 depth chart. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE WESTERN KENTUCKY HILLTOPPERS: Indiana football hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a Week 3 matchup on Saturday at Noon ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won last year's game 33-31, and both teams enter this season's contest with a 2-0 record. CLICK HERE
- WKU COACH TYSON HELTON TALKS INDIANA: Western Kentucky is off to a 2-0 start to the season with wins over Austin Peay and Hawaii. After a highly-contested game against Indiana in 2021, Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton shared his thoughts on the Hoosiers on Monday. CLICK HERE
- INDIANA DEFEATS IDAHO: Indiana faced a 10-0 halftime deficit at home against Idaho, but the offense found a rhythm in the third quarter to secure a 35-22 win. “We just can’t wait until halftime to start playing football," Indiana coach Tom Allen said. CLICK HERE