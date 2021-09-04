Opposing Sideline: Iowa Will Use Running Back Tyler Goodson in Many Ways

Iowa junior Tyler Goodson is coming off a 2020 season in which he ran for 762 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games, but he's the only Hawkeyes running back with much college experience.

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Tyler Goodson has become quite comfortable running Iowa’s ‘wildcat’ offense.

“To be honest, it’s my favorite,” the Hawkeyes’ running back said this during media availability building up to Saturday's season opener against No. 17 Indiana. “I feel like I’m a quarterback when I’m back there.”

The natural question, then, was when Goodson was actually going to be like a quarterback and throw the ball.

“You’ll have to ask Coach Brian (offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz) about that,” Goodson said, laughing. “Hopefully they give me a chance to throw the ball. And when I throw the ball, you’ll see a pretty spiral.”

The Hawkeyes added a “wildcat” package last season, something unusual for the usually conservative offense. Both Goodson and Mekhi Sargent ran plays out of it.

Sargent is gone now, but Goodson remains to lead the Hawkeyes’ inexperienced running back room.

Backup Ivory Kelly-Martin is a versatile back who is heading into his senior season. But Gavin Williams and Leshon Williams, both redshirt freshmen, don’t have much experience. Gavin Williams had eight carries last season in the lone game he played, and Leshon Williams didn’t see any game action.

Still, Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz likes what he has in the backfield.

“I feel good about our backs,” Ferentz said. “There's some depth there. And probably the thing we're most pleased with, we knew a lot about Ivory and obviously Tyler. But Leshon Williams and Gavin Williams have both done a good job. I think we have four good backs.”

The key to Iowa’s running game, though, is up front. Iowa’s offensive line is still a work in progress. Center Tyler Linderbaum, an Associated Press preseason All-American, is the anchor, but Ferentz said there are still a lot of questions about the rest of the line, especially with right guard Kyler Schott out indefinitely with a broken foot.

“We'll play probably 6-8 guys during the course of the game. And we need to learn more about them and how they're going to perform,” Ferentz said. “And this is quite a test, because (Indiana) is very multiple in what they do, and they're very aggressive with what they do — they bring a lot of pressure, add to the mix.

"So it puts a little bit of pressure on those guys up front. It's a tough preparation. It already has been. It's going to be tougher on Saturday to see how they execute against a very aggressive defensive team.”

Goodson, a junior, is coming off a 2020 season in which he ran for 762 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.

“He's a good player,” Ferentz said. “He's already shown that and demonstrated that, but he practices really well. He's got a good energy, good effort. Just everything he does is quality. So that sets such a good example and on top of it makes him a better player. He's more experienced now. He's a little bigger, a little stronger, probably in a little better condition than he would have been as a young guy.”

Goodson played as a true freshman, his workload increasing throughout the 2019 season.

“I’m comfortable in any situation now,” Goodson said. “I am glad I got to be thrown in slowly, instead of being rushed into things. Going two years in the system, being acclimated to the team and how things go, I’m very comfortable.”

That includes being in the “wildcat.”

“As we keep going through this formation, they keep adding and adding more things, because the offense is getting comfortable with it,” Goodson said. “I like that.”

