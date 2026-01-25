IU President Whitten: 'This Will Not Be Last Time' Indiana Football Wins Championship

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University President Pamela Whitten heard her fair share of cheers and jeers on a frigid Saturday afternoon as the Hoosiers celebrated the first national championship in school history at Memorial Stadium.

Don Fischer, the voice of Indiana Athletics, introduced Whitten as "one of the two people most responsible for bringing Curt Cignetti to Indiana University."

Whitten, bundled in an Indiana jacket and beanie with a feels-like temperature of zero degrees, took the microphone eight minutes into the Hoosiers' half-hour championship celebration. Some fans applauded, others booed. Cignetti and his players were unanimous and energetic in their cheers.

Whitten started, and ended, her two-minute speech with comments that generated excitement within Memorial Stadium.



“The greatest university in the country is now home to the greatest football team in the United States of America,” Whitten said. “I want to give a special shoutout to all of those who are enrolled as students right now. You’re the center of our universe. We love you guys.



“And I am so thrilled for the rest of your lives, you’ll be able to tell everyone you were a student when Indiana University won the national football championship — for the first time. This will not be the last time.”

In between her opening and closing remarks, Whitten expressed gratitude to several parties.



"First of all, I want to thank the Board of Trustees for their support and the trust they put in the athletic director and myself back in 2021 and the vision we had for football," Whitten said. "Speaking of greatness, got to give a shoutout to our great athletic director, Scott Dolson."



At mention of Dolson, fans cheered. Whitten said those close to Dolson call him "Captain Fun." Then, she continued through her list of thank-you's.



"We got to acknowledge, of course, coach Curt Cignetti," Whitten said. "What can you say? Coach Cignetti is a dude. He's fantastic, and his assistant coaches are amazing. We also want to thank him for bringing his wonderful family to Indiana, as well, who are Hoosiers as well."



Cignetti, wearing a white beanie commemorating Indiana's College Football Playoff run during the 2024 season, beamed in the background.

Then, Whitten progressed to Indiana's players.



"You guys are amazing," Whitten said. "You are smart and you're strong and you're fast and you're tough. But most importantly, you showed the country that to win the national championship, you have to be a team. And that's what you all were: A team.



"Congratulations. We all learned so much from you this year."



Before Whitten thanked Indiana's active students and before she gave her proclamation of future success, she gave a nod to those who previously attended the university and remain invested within it.



"To our amazing alumni and friends of Indiana University, you were part of this championship as well," Whitten said. "Thank you for showing up and showing out and outpriding every other university in the country."

Whitten's speech ended by giving way to star musician John Mellencamp, a lifelong Indiana fan who lives in Bloomington and sang his hit single, "Hurts So Good," with help from center Pat Coogan and receivers Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt.



Fans cheered Mellencamp's arrival. Whitten received mixed reviews when Dolson thanked her in his speech later in the ceremony — some booed, prompting Indiana defensive tackles coach Pat Kuntz to get out of his chair and motion for the crowd to quiet down.



But, of course, Saturday afternoon was about celebration. It was designed to honor, as Dolson referred to it, not only the greatest team in program history, but perhaps in college football history.



And, if Whitten's words come to fruition, Saturday was merely the first edition of Indiana football's championship celebrations. Chapter three for Cignetti and his team begins Sunday — with hopes it ends in another celebratory gathering and another speech from Whitten some 12 months later.