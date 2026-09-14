Does Curt Cignetti have the next Fernando Mendoza on his hands in Josh Hoover? It's still way too early to tell, but the TCU transfer sure is making a compelling argument through the first two games of the season after throwing four touchdown passes for the second straight week.

Josh Hoover threw 4 TDs on just 6 completions today 🔥



6/11, 145 PYDS, 4 PTD, 0 INT vs Howard pic.twitter.com/rcPdgTTnxP — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 12, 2026

And people are noticing, especially Heisman voters and the sportsbooks.



Hoover was from a Heisman candidate favorite to begin the season but that's the not case anymore.

Where does Josh Hoover currently stand in the Heisman race?

Hoover hasn't cracked the top five, but he's closing in. As of Saturday night via FanDuel, Hoover (+1700) has the eighth-best odds to win the Heisman.



Miami quarterback Darian Mensah (+550) is still the Heisman favorite, followed by Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+700), Texas quarterback Arch Manning (+850), Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (+1000), Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (+1200), Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (+1200), and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (+1500).

Hoover's numbers through two games

Hoover hasn't been asked to do a lot so far this season, but he's been as efficient as any quarterback in college football. The fifth-year senior has completed 19 of his 27 passes (70.3%) for 376 yards and eigh touchdowns.



And most importantly, he has yet to throw an interception.

What to expect from Hoover moving forward?

There's no denying the fact Indiana has had two cupcake games to begin the season in North Texas and Howard, and next week shouldn't be all that much different with Western Kentucky coming to town.



But that'll change for Indiana once Big Ten play begins.

So, similar to the first two games of the season, expect Hoover not to be asked to do too much and still throw a couple of touchdowns against Western Kentucky.



Eventually he's going to throw a pick, but I wouldn't be surprised if he remains without an interception for at least one more week.

However, once Big Ten action starts, expect to see Hoover consistently attempt 20+ passes a game. And depending on how he plays in his first two Big Ten games (vs. Northwestern and at Rutgers), Hoover could crack the top five in the Heisman race.



But the games that could very well dictate his Heisman candidacy are in October against Ohio State and Michigan. If Hoover balls out in those two games, he'll definitely be a Heisman Finalist Candidate.

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