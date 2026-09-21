Josh Hoover's Heisman Stock Takes Major Hit

Josh Hoover was a Heisman Trophy sleeper according to many experts to begin the season, and after throwing four touchdowns in each of Indiana's first two games, the TCU transfer was all of a sudden no longer a sleeper, but rather a serious Heisman Trophy candidate.

Josh Hoover's day is done. He finishes with 18-of-24 passing for 273 yards, 2 TDs and 0 INTs.



Not the sharpest of days from Hoover, but a step forward after last week. Also by far the most Hoover has thrown the ball this season. #iufb — Jared Kelly (@Jared_Kelly7) September 19, 2026

Heck, some were referring to him as the next Fernando Mendoza -- some still are -- but after only throwing for 273 yards and two touchdowns against a winless Western Kentucky team, Hoover's Heisman stock took a major dip - for now.



Just wait. The stock will rise back up fast with the big showcase games coming in a few weeks.

Where does Hoover now stand in the Heisman Race?

Hoover was 17/1 (+1700) to win the Heisman, per FanDuel, as of last week, but that's not the case anymore. Hoover is now 25/1 (+2500) to win the Heisman despite playing a pretty good game on Saturday.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (+310) is now the favorite to win the Heisman, followed by Miami quarterback Darian Mensah (+390), Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+950), Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (+1100), Texas quarterback Arch Manning (+1200), Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney (+1200), Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (+1200) and Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (2200).

Initial reaction to Hoover's odds dropping

Shocked. Yes, the IU offense got off to a slow start against Western Kentucky and Hoover missed a couple of throws, but he has played well all year.



It certainly doesn't help Hoover's case that IU has played a cupcake schedule so far, but that's out of his control.

Hoover was yet to throw an interception this season and has thrown for 649 yards and 10 touchdowns. And to top it off, he's completed 72.5% of his passes.



So, while others have performed great to start the season, I'm really surprised his Heisman odds fell from 17/1 to 25/1.

What to expect from Hoover moving forward

Hoover has yet to play a full game this season, but that'll probably change with the Hoosiers beginning Big Ten play next week against Northwestern. So even though IU's opponents should be much better moving forward, I expect Hoover to throw the ball a little more.



And if he continues to be accurate with the ball, throw for 200+ yards and a couple of touchdowns each week, I wouldn't be surprised if Hoover is a legit Heisman Trophy candidate.

But Hoover's best chance to push forward is if Indiana is undefeated come mid-October, when IU plays Ohio State and Michigan. If the Hoosiers win both those games and Hoover plays well, there's a good chance he'll be a top-five Heisman candidate.



Obviously, mid-October is a long way away, but just because Hoover fell in the Heisman race this week doesn't mean he's not a legit Heisman contender moving forward.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER