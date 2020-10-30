Former Indiana OC Kalen DeBoer Gets First Win at Fresno State

There's nothing like the first one.

Kalen DeBoer got that Thursday. The former Indiana offensive coordinator got his first major-college win as a head coach when his Bulldogs beat Colorado State 38-17.

Frenso State quarterback Jake Haener threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns led the Bulldogs' offense to 31 unanswered points in the comeback victory. Its defense rose to the occasion, too, allowing 372 yards after giving up 552 yards a week ago.

Fresno State is now 1-1 on the season after losing to Hawaii a week ago in its season opener. The Mountain West Conference, much like the Big Ten, got a late start to its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeBoer spent one year at Indiana as offensive coordinator and led one of the top offenses in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers averaged 443.6 yards per game under DeBoer that ranked second in Big Ten for the season, and the improvements on offense had a lot to do with Indiana posting an 8-5 record in 2019, the most wins the school had since 1993.

These are not DeBoer's first head-coaching wins, of course. At NAIA school Sioux Falls, he had a 67-3 record from 2005 to 2009 and won three small-school national championships.

Fresno State's next game is on Nov. 7 against UNLV. It starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

Here is Fresno State's complete schedule;