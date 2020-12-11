HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Kane Wommack Rumored as Top Candidate for South Alabama Coaching Job

Wommack's defense leads in the nation in interceptions with 17 and is tied-for-sixth in total takeaways with 20.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is rumored as the front-runner to take the head coaching job at South Alabama, according to FootballScoop.com.

It's not surprising that Wommack is getting head coaching offers with how successful he's been at Indiana this season.

The same thing happened last year with Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who left to go be the head coach at Fresno State this season.

The Hoosiers' defense leads the nation with 17 interceptions this season, and they've only allowed one touchdown in just three of the last four games they've played.

Wommack used to be the DC at South Alabama during the 2016-17 season, making him the youngest in the FBS that year.

South Alabama fired Steve Campbell last Sunday after he had won just nine games in three seasons.

According to the FootballScoop, the Jaguars "have conducted a brisk search throughout this week that featured initial interviews before Wednesday and more in-depth, full-scale candidate sessions on Thursday and today."

Wommack is still a strong candidate for the position, which is expected to be filled in the next 24 to 72 hours.

Indiana is currently on pause due to COVID-19, and the Hoosiers are hoping to be back in action for next week's crossover games with the Big Ten West.

