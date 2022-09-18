Charles Campbell Drills 51-Yard Field Goal to Defeat Western Kentucky, Move to 3-0

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana kicker Charles Campbell said a prayer, traced his steps and lined up a 51-yard field goal in overtime on Saturday against Western Kentucky. After ‘Amen,’ he went blank.

Flushing out negative thoughts is vital for any kicker, but especially Campbell, who was coming off an uncharacteristic week that was met with criticism from coach Tom Allen. During Indiana’s Thursday practice before the Idaho game, Campbell missed two field goals. Allen believes you play the way you practice, and come game day against Idaho, Campbell’s 32-yard field goal strayed outside the goal post. A 28-yard attempt on the following drive would have been his second miss of the day, if not for a holding penalty on Idaho.

“I got on Charles about that,” Allen said. “How it just sets the tone, even in that practice. So everything that we do matters. I was hard on him.”

Leading up to Indiana’s matchup with Western Kentucky, Campbell held himself to a higher standard with a week of detail-oriented, technique-focused practices. Allen did his best to simulate game-day distractions, too.

“Coach Allen is just there with the megaphone in his ear like 'You gotta make this 93, dadadada' like saying all types of stuff,” Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCuley said. “And he'll just knock ‘em down."

Flash ahead to Saturday. Indiana blocked Western Kentucky's field goal attempt in the first overtime possession, meaning any score would win the game, despite Indiana trailing for more than three quarters. Indiana’s offense lost eight yards in three plays, making for a lengthy try.

"I was not happy with how we set it up for him,” Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak said. “We have to do a better job getting it closer for him. All around that offense was bad on that overtime drive. It starts with me. We have to get him closer.”

Campbell stood more than 50 yards from his target with every eye inside Memorial Stadium focused on his No. 93 jersey. Campbell swung his right leg through the ball, and from Allen’s perspective, the 51-yard attempt would have been good from 60.

“I thank the good Lord above that I struck it well,” Campbell said. “I couldn't do it without Him.”

Campbell sprinted toward the student section, elated to stay undefeated as his teammates lifted him in the air. Allen threw his headset and call sheet to the turf and celebrated Indiana’s third win of the season, while losing a shoe in the process.

"[Campbell] has heart, he has grit," Indiana linebacker Cam Jones said. "He has determination to finish when the game is on the line.”

Campbell hit 4-of-4 field goals on Saturday and extended his perfect 52-for-52 career record on extra points. Indiana held a lead over Western Kentucky at two points on Saturday – 3-0 after Campbell's first field goal and 33-30 when his last flew through the center of the goal post as time expired.

“I'm proud of our team and proud of Chuck,” Allen said. “He's a great, great kicker because great kickers make kicks like that when the team needs him. So proud of that guy."

This standard of football won’t cut it when the Hooisers travel to Cincinnati next week before beginning a grueling Big Ten slate, but Allen knows his team hasn’t played close to its best football yet. He stands by the belief, grit and toughness the Hoosiers have shown to overcome halftime deficits in each game to post a 3-0 record.

“We're going to be very critical of how we play. We're going to do a great job of holding our guys accountable for getting the little things right,” Allen said. “But to be able to do that with an understanding that we found a way to win three football games at this level, which is not easy to do.”

