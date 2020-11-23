Kickoff Time Set for Indiana's Game at Wisconsin

On Dec. 5, the Hoosiers will go to Madison for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The kickoff time for Indiana's week 7 matchup against Wisconsin has been set.

Indiana hasn't played against Wisconsin since 2017, and the Badgers won that game 45-17.

Wisconsin is currently ranked No. 18 in the country and are 2-1 on the season with a game against Minnesota this weekend.

The Hoosiers are ranked No. 12 in the country and will host Maryland this weekend in Bloomington.

In accordance with Big Ten policy, members of the public will not be permitted to attend IU Football games during the 2020 season. All parking lots, both paved and grass that are customarily used for Football Gameday parking, will be closed to members of the public.



Below is the full Big Ten week 7 slate:

