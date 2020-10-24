SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

UPDATE: Kilroy's on Kirkwood Not Reopening This Saturday

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kilroy's on Kirkwood was planning on opening for the first time this semester for Indiana's season-opener against No. 8 Penn State Saturday, but now that is no longer the case.

"External circumstances" is listed as the reason for not opening.

Below is the full letter sent to individuals who had already reserved a table for Saturday:

"Kilroy's has a special place in the fabric of Indiana University and Bloomington, IN. You share your best times us, and we are going to continue doing that with you forever. You are all a part of the Kilroy's family, and we take pride in being a place where memories are made that last a lifetime.

Unfortunately, due to external circumstances we are going to have to change our course of action and postpone our re-opening. As we navigate the changing climate we are going to keep you updated so that we can get back to doing what we love as soon as possible.

First, we would like to thank our management team and staff. You have all put in an incredible amount of time and effort and done an amazing job. Second, we would like to thank our customers. You have all shown us so much support and loyalty through this pandemic and we would not be who we are without you.

We have survived stayed closed for 8 months so far, and we will keep surviving. Kilroy's isn't going anywhere! We miss you, and we will fight to be able to open our doors as soon as we can. Our top priority has, and always will be, our customers, staff, and the community we live in, work in, and go to school in. That will never change!

If you purchased a ticket we will be issuing you a full refund tonight. You do not need to take any further action. You will receive a full refund within 3-5 business days.

Can't wait to see you soon!"

ElDbTaVWAAQeufj

Indiana kicks off at 3:30 p.m. eastern Saturday inside Memorial Stadium on FS1.

Related Stories on Indiana Football:

  • CAN INDIANA BEAT PENN STATE: SI's Tom Brew offers his two cents on if the Hoosiers can actually top the No. 8-ranked Nittany Lions. CLICK HERE
  • FIVE QUESTIONS ABOUT PENN STATE: SI's Tom Brew and Mark Wogenrich go over five questions before Penn State takes on Indiana Saturday. CLICK HERE
  • MICHAEL PENIX OR SEAN CLIFFORD?: SI's Tom Brew and Mark Wogenrich preview the quarterback battle for Indiana-Penn State. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Can Indiana Actually Beat Penn State? Of Course They Can

The time has come for Indiana football to turn the corner against some of the big boys in the Big Ten, and that first golden opportunity comes on Saturday against No. 8 Penn State.

Tom Brew

Asked & Answered: 5 Questions About Penn State Heading into Opener With Indiana

Here's a quick primer on what the thinking is on the Penn State campus as the Nittany Lions prepare to take on Indiana on Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Tom Brew

Dodgers Win Opener: World Series Game Time, TV, Pitching Breakdown for Game 2 Wednesday

The Los Angeles Dodgers have struck first in the 2020 World Series, winning Game 1 over the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 thanks to an impressive outing by Clayton Kershaw.

Tom Brew

World Series Primer: Game Times, TV Information, Pitching Breakdown for Game 1

The World Series begins Tuesday night with the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the upstart Tampa Bays in a battle of the two best teams in baseball all season.

Tom Brew

Quarterback Debate: Clifford, Penix Among Big Ten Elite, Ready for Saturday's Showdown

Penn State's Sean Clifford and Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. are two of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten, and they go head-to-head in the season opener on Saturday in Bloomington.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Oct. 20): Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Confirms Positive Test for COVID-19

Jeff Brohm met with the media via Zoom on Monday and confirmed that he hasn't been feeling well and multiple tests have verified that he has COVID-19. He will not be able to coach Purdue's home opener against Iowa on Saturday.

Tom Brew

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

Dodgers Come Back to Win Game 7: Here's World Series Game Times, TV and Likely Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are heading to the World Series after beating the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in Game 7 on Sunday night, and the Tampa Bay Rays are there waiting for them in a battle of baseball's two best teams.

Tom Brew

Indiana 7-Point Underdog to Penn State in First Opening Betting Line

The Big Ten football season is finally going to start next Saturday, and the first betting lines are out for the league's first seven games. Indiana is a 7-point underdog in the home opener against No. 9-ranked Penn State.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Oct. 19): Ranking the Big Ten Openers for Watchability

The Big Ten finally gets its college football season started this weekend, so we thought this was the perfect time to rank the games we are most excited to watch. Here's the latest on game times, TV information and betting lines, as well.

Tom Brew