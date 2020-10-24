UPDATE: Kilroy's on Kirkwood Not Reopening This Saturday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kilroy's on Kirkwood was planning on opening for the first time this semester for Indiana's season-opener against No. 8 Penn State Saturday, but now that is no longer the case.

"External circumstances" is listed as the reason for not opening.

Below is the full letter sent to individuals who had already reserved a table for Saturday:

"Kilroy's has a special place in the fabric of Indiana University and Bloomington, IN. You share your best times us, and we are going to continue doing that with you forever. You are all a part of the Kilroy's family, and we take pride in being a place where memories are made that last a lifetime.

Unfortunately, due to external circumstances we are going to have to change our course of action and postpone our re-opening. As we navigate the changing climate we are going to keep you updated so that we can get back to doing what we love as soon as possible.

First, we would like to thank our management team and staff. You have all put in an incredible amount of time and effort and done an amazing job. Second, we would like to thank our customers. You have all shown us so much support and loyalty through this pandemic and we would not be who we are without you.

We have survived stayed closed for 8 months so far, and we will keep surviving. Kilroy's isn't going anywhere! We miss you, and we will fight to be able to open our doors as soon as we can. Our top priority has, and always will be, our customers, staff, and the community we live in, work in, and go to school in. That will never change!

If you purchased a ticket we will be issuing you a full refund tonight. You do not need to take any further action. You will receive a full refund within 3-5 business days.

Can't wait to see you soon!"

Indiana kicks off at 3:30 p.m. eastern Saturday inside Memorial Stadium on FS1.

