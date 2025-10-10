Kirk Herbstreit Blasts Indiana’s Uniforms Ahead of Oregon Clash
If you're an Indiana football fan then there is a ton to like about your program. After being one of the worst programs annually for decades, Indiana is in the middle of a two-year run that would make several of the traditional bluebloods of the sport jealous.
Better yet, the Hoosiers are showing this season that they have staying power under head coach Curt Cignetti, and that this isn't just a flash in the pan.
While a major win over a highly ranked, perennial power program remains (mind you, I give Indiana a lot more credit for what it did to Illinois than the rest of the nation seems to), according to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, there is something else Indiana still lacks.
Quality uniforms.
Kirk Herbstreit Unloads on Indiana's Football Uniforms
Herbstreit appears on The Pat McAfee Show throughout the football season, and Friday was no different as McAfee broadcast from Oregon, ahead of Saturday night's clash between the Hoosiers and Ducks.
It was during that appearance that Herbstreit went scorched earth on Indiana's football uniforms.
Herbstreit began by discussing the predicament McAfee is in for Saturday's College GameDay show, as McAfee lives in Indiana and openly roots on the Hoosiers, but is also close with Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.
"He's got his home squad in their Adidas," said Herbstreit, "really bad uniform."
That drew a reaction from McAfee and co-host AJ Hawk before Herbstreit doubled down.
"It's hideous, and while I'm at it, the Miami (Hurricanes) uniform is hideous as well. It couldn't be any worse."
"It couldn't be any worse!" again shouted Herbstreit for effect, before going as far as to call Miami's uniform a disgrace. Herbstreit then expanded on these thoughts, noting that it's great that Adidas is investing as much in American football as it is, but that the uniforms it puts out across college football simply don't look good.
"Indiana's (uniforms) are trash, they're terrible," Herbstreit concluded.
Check out the full clip below.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Takeaway:
I don't like to do this much anymore but I find myself agreeing with Herbstreit. There is something about when you look at Indiana's uniforms that bothers me. The font looks like something straight out of an old video game creation that is about as basic as basic gets. The spacing on the letters also seems one part off, while the need for a team name feels unncessary.
The Hoosiers do have one of the better helmets in the Big Ten despite not having the same history as nearly the entire conference, but the uniform itself does nothing for me.
Hopefully Adidas steps up its game soon though, because Indiana just inked a 10-year extension with the company in 2024.