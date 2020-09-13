LIVE BLOG: Monitoring Big Ten's Football Decision on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sunday is a huge day for the Big Ten, as the league's presidents and chancellors are meeting to discuss a return of fall football sometime soon.

There is news coming from a variety of sources, but we will use this LIVE BLOG to put it all in one spot for you. There's a lot going on, in regards to reviewing new medical reports, discussing the financial impact of missing out on a fall season and more details about what's going on with testing and protocols on each of their 14 campuses.

We will continue to update this blog through the day, so please refresh it when you can and share it with your friends.

Ohio State's Justin Fields: Still #WeWantToPlay

11:31 a.m. Sunday: Big Ten players are still making their voices heard on Sunday, too. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who has been vociferous on wanting to play from the beginning of this mess, went to Twitter on Sunday morning, too.

"To my Big 10 brothers, do not be discouraged, trust the process and make your voice heard. Let them know #WeWantToPlay."

ESPN Schefter: Zero positive tests in NFL today

11:08 a.m. Sunday: The Big Ten presidents and chancellors have had the luxury of what's going on elsewhere too. The news Sunday that of nearly 5,000 tests, not a single NFL player or personnel involved with Week 1 games tested positive this weekend. That's further proof that it can be done safely.

"Maybe obvious but still incredible: After testing yesterday, all 3,600 players and team personnel, and another 1,400 gameday assistants, all have been cleared for today’s games, per source. A rather remarkable feat for the league and its players.''

SI's Spath: Michigan prez didn't expect blowback

10:27 a.m. Sunday: Michael Spath of Wolverines Digest, Sports Illustrated Michigan site, tweeted Sunday morning that a source told him Michigan's president "doesn't have the political capital'' to vote against playing football again.

"From a source this morning on whether Michigan's president will vote to play football: 'He's trying to put out so many fires on campus that he just doesn't have the political capital to deny sports, especially when the blowback was far greater than I think anyone expected.' "

ESPN's Rittenberg: 'Make vote unanimous'

9:49 a.m. Sunday: ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweeted that he thinks the Big Ten will vote to resume play and also thought making it an unanimous vote would be good for unity

"Not saying this will happen, but if the #B1G presidents vote to resume play (I think they will), they would benefit from a unanimous vote, even if some schools end up opting out. After the ugliest, most divisive month in league history, a united front would be helpful today.''

SI Indiana's Tom Brew: 'Don't assume anything today'

8:55 a.m. Sunday: Here's the link to my Sunday morning column, meant to be a reminder that Big Ten presidents didn't think they made a wrong decision in August, and it might take a lot for them to reverse course today. CLICK HERE