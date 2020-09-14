MONDAY LIVE BLOG: As Big Ten Decision Nears, Several Storylines Developing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Big Ten presidents and chancellors met for most of Sunday afternoon and discussed updated medical information and potential scheduling options. They retired for the evening without voting on a return to football.

But that might have just been temporary. A vote could be coming as soon as Monday, so we'll keep you updated on any news that's breaking.

The are news reports coming from all over about different topics, with the hottest one being who's in and who's not. When the league shut down fall football on Aug. 11, it was done by an 11-3 vote, with only Ohio State, Nebraska and Iowa wanting to go forward.

Now, there needs to be at least nine votes to move back to the fall after all. It's still unclear who will vote yes.

There's also been plenty of discussion on whether some schools will opt out of playing after the league votes yes to resume play.

Tom VanHaaren, ESPN: Wade opt-out from 'lack of clarity'

12:24 p.m. Monday: Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade announced on Monday that he is opting out of the 2020 season regardless of when it gets played so he can concentrated on preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tom VanHaaren of ESPN talked to Wade, and he said the uncertainty of a season, which is still ongoing, had something to do with it.

"When I talked (to Ohio State coaches) they still had no clarity, there was no clarity with the players, the coaches and the parents,'' Wade said. "That was another thing. With no clarity, you just don't know what's going on, so that was the main decision, that there was no clarity and I'm good either way.''

Dan Patrick: 'Michigan not going to play'

11:05 a.m. Monday: Sports talk radio show host Dan Patrick has thrown a lot of Big Ten stories up against the wall in the past few weeks, and only a a few of them have stuck. He said on his show Monday morning that Michigan won't fall in the fall if the Big Ten season starts back up.

That's bunk, from what my Michigan people tell me. There's a lot going on in Ann Arbor, good and bad, but if the Big Ten is playing, Michigan definitely seems to be all-in.

"The Presidents and Chancellors will vote today. Mich. probably not going to play, Mich. St. not going to play, Maryland's probably [won't] play. But you're going to get Nebraska, Iowa, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio St. Wisconsin wants to play but may not be able to."

Brett McMurphy, Stadium: Yes vote means all 14 play

Brett McMurphy said his sources have said that if the Big Ten plays in the fall, that all 14 schools will play.

"If Big Ten presidents/chancellors vote to play football in the fall, then all B1G schools will play, sources told @Stadium. Earlier reports indicated if presidents voted to play, some B1G schools might opt not to play, but that will not be the case, source said.''