LIVE BLOG: ESPN College GameDay Previews Indiana-Washington in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – It's a special day for the Indiana football program, with ESPN College GameDay in Bloomington ahead of Saturday's game between No. 13 Indiana (7-0) and Washington (4-3).
College GameDay previously came to Indiana for the 2017 season opener, but it was a Thursday night show inside the stadium. This year's show comes with the full GameDay experience.
It's also a homecoming of sorts for Lee Corso, who was Indiana's head coach from 1973-82 and won the program's first bowl game in 1979. He's in Bloomington as part of College GameDay's cast, along with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Nick Saban.
In our live blog below, we'll share updates and highlights from the College GameDay pregame show, running from 9 a.m. ET to noon.
8:08 a.m. – Indiana fans have brought the energy early this morning. Students have been lined up along 17th Street since Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning.
Related stories on Indiana football
- LEE CORSO RETURNS TO INDIANA: Players from Indiana’s 1979 Holiday Bowl team didn’t think Lee Corso, their coach, would be in town for their 45-year reunion. But ESPN College GameDay is in Bloomington for Saturday’s Indiana-Washington game, a coincidence that was “meant to be.” CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: Everything you need to know on how to watch Indiana's game against Washington on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
- TIM CLIFFORD DIES AT 65: Indiana's 1979 quarterback, Tim Clifford, died on Wednesday due to heart complications. CLICK HERE.
- JACKSON HAS TEAMMATES' CONFIDENCE: After an up and down 2023 season, teammates have seen quarterback Tayven Jackson improve under the new coaching staff as he prepares to start against Washington. CLICK HERE
- PREDICTION, 3 KEYS: Hoosiers On SI makes its prognostications for Saturday's game against Washington. CLICK HERE.
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Washington will be a challenge for Indiana on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
- CIGNETTI, CORSO HAVE CROSSED PATHS: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti and former Indiana coach and ESPN analyst Lee Corso have have contact with one another over the years. CLICK HERE.