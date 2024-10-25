How To Watch Indiana Football Against Washington In Week 9
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Unlike UCLA, the previous former Pac-12 school Indiana has played in the 2024 season, the Hoosiers do have a history with Washington. The Huskies come to Memorial Stadium for a noon ET kickoff on Saturday.
It will be the fourth meeting between the Hoosiers and Huskies, but it’s a little while since they last met.
The two teams played in Seattle in 2003 in a one-off game. This was Gerry DiNardo’s second year as Indiana coach and the Huskies put it on the Hoosiers 38-13.
However, Indiana had fonder memories in its other two meetings against Washington. Both of which came in the Lee Corso coaching era.
In 1976, the Hoosiers traveled west to face the Huskies and emerged with a 20-13 victory. It was the first win for Indiana in what would be a 5-6 season. Mark Harkrader, a freshman, ran for 76 yards. Indiana took the lead for good in the fourth quarter via a 1-yard Ric Enis run. Indiana held future Hall of Famer Warren Moon to a 5 of 17 passing performance for 59 yards.
The next time Indiana faced Washington, the Huskies were ranked 15th in the AP Top 20 poll. The Hoosiers were fresh off a competitive 24-17 loss at No. 13 LSU the week before.
Indiana went to its ground game. And when we say the Hoosiers leaned on the run? We mean 63 running plays and just three pass plays against the Huskies.
Indiana’s defense made sure it worked. The Hoosiers racked up 238 rushing yards and Indiana’s defense held off Washington thanks to three interceptions. Indiana earned the 14-7 upset.
It was the high point of the 1978 season for the Hoosiers as they finished 4-7.
This Saturday’s matchup, with Indiana unbeaten at 7-0 and ranked No. 13, has more of a spotlight on it than the previous meetings did, but the Hoosiers have had their moments against the Huskies.
A reminder to fans. Though Indiana is featured on ESPN College GameDay on Saturday, which begins at 9 a.m. and concludes at noon, the game itself is being broadcast on Big Ten Network. ESPN often does GameDay at sites from games it is not broadcasting.
How to watch Indiana vs. Washington
- Who: Indiana Hoosiers (7-0, 4-0) vs. Washington Huskies (4-3, 2-2)
- What: Both teams are playing their fifth games of the season. Indiana is trying to stay atop the Big Ten with an unblemished record. Washington is trying to play its way into the top half of the Big Ten.
- When: Noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 26.
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington.
- TV: The game is on Big Ten Network at noon. ESPN College GameDay will be on ESPN and ESPNU starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
- Announcers: Guy Haberman (play-by-play), Yogi Roth (analyst), Rhett Lewis (sideline).
- Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network, Sirius XM (channel 139 or 195)
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst), John Herrick
- Point spread: Indiana is a 6.5-point favorite over Charlotte and the over/under is 53.5 points, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Recent results: Indiana defeated Nebraska 56-7 at home last week. Washington was off last week. The week before the Huskies lost 40-14 at Iowa.
- Series history: Indiana leads 2-1. The Hoosiers won games in 1976 and 1978. Washington won the most recent meeting in 2003.
- Quarterback matchup: Indiana will start backup Tayven Jackson as usual starter Kurtis Rourke is doubtful with a thumb injury. Jackson has completed 12 of 18 passes for 225 yards and 3 touchdowns in four games this season. Jackson has also rushed for 36 yards and a touchdown. Jackson started five games in 2023 as he completed 60.9% of his passes for 914 yards, 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.
Washington starts Will Rogers, a transfer from Mississippi State. Rogers has completed 72.2% of his passes for 1,820 yards, 13 TD passes and 2 interceptions. Washington also plays Demond Williams Jr. He’s completed 78.8% of his passes for 242 yards, but he’s a running threat with 133 rushing yards. Williams has averaged 6 yards per carry.
- Weather: According to weather.com, it’s going to be 58 degrees and sunny with a 0% chance of rain and a north-northeast wind at 9 miles per hour at noon in Bloomington.
Meet the Coaches
- Jedd Fisch, Washington: Fisch is in his first year at Washington and he has a 4-3 record. Fisch has a 21-24 career record as a head coach at the college level after he went 16-21 in three seasons at Arizona, including a 10-3 season in 2023. Prior to that, Fisch was on the Los Angeles Rams staff from 2018-19. He was UCLA’s interim coach in 2017 after spending much of the season as offensive coordinator. Fisch mixed his time between college football and the NFL in the years prior to that. In college coaching ranks, Fisch spent time at Michigan (2015-16), Miami (Fla.) (2011-12) and Minnesota (2009). He was offensive coordinator with the Golden Gophers. In the NFL, Fisch was Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator in 2013-14. He also spent time with Seattle (2010), Denver (2008), Baltimore (2004-07) and Houston (2002-03). Fisch attended Florida and was a graduate assistant under Steve Spurrier with the Gators.
- Curt Cignetti, Indiana: Cignetti, 7-0 at Indiana, enters his first season at Indiana after a five-year run at James Madison with a 52-9 overall record. During his first three seasons at James Madison, the Dukes reached the FCS national championship once and the semifinals twice. After moving up to the FBS, they went 19-4 under Cignetti. Prior to JMU, he had a 14-9 record in two seasons at Elon and a 53-17 record in six seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Before becoming a head coach, he was the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2007-10 and held various assistant coaching positions at NC State from 2000-06. Other previous stops include Pittsburgh, Temple, Rice and Davidson. Cignetti played quarterback at West Virginia from 1979-82. His father, Frank, is in the College Football Hall of Fame.
