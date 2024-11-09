LIVE BLOG: Follow As No. 8 Indiana Football Takes On Michigan
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana will try to continue its unprecedented football success as it takes on Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium.
A remarkable season would get bit of shine if the Hoosiers can take down the Wolverines. While the Hoosiers are favored, it's still a big deal to beat Michigan and it still a mark of progress for the Hoosiers.
Indiana will have one big challenge in this game as guard Drew Evans was listed on the availability report as out for the season. Indiana's offensive line has been intact all season long so this is some adversity to contend with.
• Indiana 14-3, 1210 1Q. This is looking like most of Indiana's other games this season. Once Indiana gets into that complementary rhythm on both sides, it's hard to lock them out of it. Rourke had passes of 5, 4, 10 and 36 yards on the 61-yard series.
• Touchdown Indiana. Kurtis Rourke takes a hit, but throws an absolutely gorgeous deep ball for Elijah Sarratt on the right sideline for a 36-yard touchdown catch.
• End 1st quarter - Indiana 7, Michigan 3. Hoosiers have the upper hand after a quarter.
• Indiana 7-3, :18 1Q. Wolverines go three-and-out - a familiar pattern as once the Hoosiers take a lead it seems the defense always responds with a good series of its own.
• Indiana 7-3, 117 1Q. Kurtis Rourke at his absolute best on that drive, a 7-play, 75-yard drive. He threw three perfect passes to Ke'Shawn Williams (7, 9 and 26 yards) with the last being one of those sideline, deep balls he's so adept at delivering. On the touchdown, Cooper ran an out pattern on the right side and was open for the accurate Rourke pass. Rourke was 5-for-5 on the series for 68 yards.
• Touchdown Indiana. Omar Cooper Jr. with a 7-yard touchdown catch.
• Michigan 3-0, 501 1Q. A plodding drive by Michigan got the Wolverines inside the 10-yard line, but the series nearly ended in disaster. On 3rd-and-goal from the 3, Indiana blitzed Michigan QB Davis Warren and he lost the handle on the ball. Michigan recovered the loose ball, but way back at the 21-yard line. Michigan has to settle for a 39-yard field goal. You could say Indiana led a charmed life there, but it was the Hoosiers' pressure that caused the mistake to begin with.
• 0-0, 1013 1Q. Indiana's offense gained one first down before it was forced to punt. Michigan's offense has moved to its own 39. Offensive lineman Giovanni El-Hadi was just injured creating a stoppage in the action. Michigan QB Davis Warren with the unaccustomed sight of having to shout his signals due to the noise at Memorial Stadium. Big crowd, big impact.
• Starters - Indiana offense: QB Kurtis Rourke, RB Justice Ellison, LT Tyler Stephens, C Mike Katic, LT Carter Smith, RG Bray Lynch, RT Trey Wedig, WR Elijah Sarratt, WR Miles Cross, WR Myles Price.
Indiana defense: DE Lanell Carr Jr., DE Mikail Kamara, DT James Carpenter, DT CJ West, LB Jailin Walker, LB Aiden Fisher, LB Isaiah Jones, CB Jamier Johnson, CB D'Angelo Ponds, S Amare Ferrell, S Shawn Asbury II.
Pregame
• Tyler Stephens was at left guard during warmups so he should be manning the offensive line today for the Hoosiers.
• Indiana students welcomed the Hoosiers during warmups by waving their towels and giving the team a standing ovation. Haven't seen that in all of my games at Memorial Stadium.
• Fashion report: Indiana never changes. Red IU helmets, red jerseys and white pants. Michigan has changed up a bit. The famous winged helmets never change, but the Wolverines are in blue pants instead of gold.
• With a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, it was an early-arriving crowd ready to tailgate. For the first time ever, I did not park in the paved lot that goes with my parking pass. Was lucky to find an open spot in the grass ... and I got here well over two hours before kickoff. Success brings big crowds, so those of us who have been around with small crowds have to get used to it.
