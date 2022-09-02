Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Season Opener Against Illinois in Real Time

It's finally game day as the Indiana football team hosts the Illinois Fighting Illini in the season opener at Memorial Stadium 8 p.m. ET on Friday night. Here's our live blog, where you can catch all the action in real time live from the press box at Memorial Stadium.

6:15 p.m. – We're less than two hours away from kickoff of Indiana's season opener against Illinois. The Hoosiers and Fighting Illini are beginning warmups in anticipation of an 8 p.m. ET kickoff. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana football. CLICK HERE

  • GAME DAY PREDICTION: ndiana football begins its 2022 season on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium against Illinois. With a completely revamped offense and plenty of returning talent on the defense, will the Hoosiers start the year with a win? CLICK HERE
  • HOW TO WATCH: Indiana opens the 2022 season at home against Illinois on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Illini enter the game with momentum coming off a 38-6 win over Wyoming in Week 0, and the Hoosiers are hoping to bounce back from a disastrous 2-10 season in 2021 with wholesale personnel and coaching changes. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread and three things to see from Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • TOM ALLEN PREVIEWS 2022 SEASON: Indiana football coach Tom Allen had his weekly show 'Inside Indiana Football' with Don Fischer at Southern Stone restaurant on Wednesday to preview the 2022 season, which begins on Friday at 8 p.m. ET against Illinois. CLICK HERE
