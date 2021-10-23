LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Ohio State in Real Time

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to Memorial Stadium, where it's a gorgeous night for football. The Indiana Hoosiers are hosting No. 5-ranked Ohio State, and the Buckeyes are 5-1 on the season and rolling into town on a four-game winning streak.

Indiana is 2-4 on the year, with all four losses to teams ranked in the top-eight in the country at some point this season. Ohio State is the fifth.

9:05 — Want some good news from Indiana? Peyton Hendershot has four catches in the first half, including a touchdown. He now has 118 career receptions, the most ever for an Indiana tight end. Goon on you, Peyton. The Tri-West High School grad is one of the few bright spots on Indiana's offense this year.

8:59 — Ohio State is literally doing whatever the heck it wants against Ohio State's defense. They score another touchdown faster than you can blink. Buckeyes go 30 yards in two plays. TreVeyon Henderson rushes for 17 yards and then is hit out of bounds late by Indiana cornerback Noah Pierre. Henderson scores on the next play from 6 yards out. OHIO STATE 37, INDIANA 7.

8:55 — Jack Tuttle returns at quarterback for Indiana, and fumbles the snap on first down. Donaven McCulley comes in on second down for a Stephen Carr run, and then is sacked on third down. Another poor punt and big return and Ohio State is in great shape again.

8:49 — A nice 16-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud to Chris Olave. The Buckeyes are in rout mode now. It's raining pretty hard, and there are literally thousands of fans already heading to the exits. Never expected to be this ugly. That's 30 points in just 21 minutes and 36 seconds. OHIO STATE 30, INDIANA 7.

8:41 p.m. — It's fourth down and Indiana has to punt from the end zone after Gremel's first drive goes nowhere. The snap is a little high, and Jared Smolar, who is replacing James Evans at punter, has the ball go off his hands. He's tackled for a safety. OHIO STATE 23, INDIANA 7.

8:40 p.m. — Indiana now goes to its FIFTH STRING quarterback, redshirt sophomore Grant Gremel. He's a walk-on from Noblesville, where he played high school football and basketball at Noblesville High School. He did play a bit at the tail end of the Idaho game on Sept. 11, but there was never a plan of ANY KIND for him to be prepared to play against No. 5 Ohio State. No injury updates yet on Jack Tuttle, don't know about Donaven McCulley yet either.

8:33 p.m. — Ohio State takes advantage of the short field, scoring on a 14-yard screen pass from C.J. Stroud to TreVeyon Henderson. The kick is good. They go 51 yards in just six plays. Indiana's defense is really struggling, for the first time all year, really. OHIO STATE 21, INDIANA 7.

8:25 p.m. — The first quarter ends with Ohio State leading 14-7. Both offenses completely dominating this game so far. Ohio State rolled up 153 yards in the quarter. It's going to be interesting to see if McCulley can move Indiana's offense in his first real playing time at the college. He was playing in a sectional game at Lawrence North this time a year ago.

Here's what the depth chart looked like after last season.

Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder, status week-to-week) Jack Tuttle (unknown injury tonight) Dexter Williams (torn ACL in spring) Donaven McCulley (now it's his turn)

8:20 p.m. — Donaven McCulley goes in at quarterback with Tuttle injured, but the Hoosiers go three-and-out. McCulley slipped on a run on first down, then missed passes on second and third down. Indiana punts for just 32 yards, and Ohio State takes over on its own 49-yard line.

8:15 p.m. — Several big plays for Ohio State on its second possession, and the Buckeyes score quickly to take the lead back. Quarterback C.J. Stroud made a beautiful throw over the middle to Jaxon Smith-Njigbafor a huge 32-yard gain. He hit Garrett Wilson for a 21-yard gain and then TreVeyon Henderson broke a tackle on the left and scored from 21 yards out. OHIO STATE 14, INDIANA 7.

8:10 p.m. — Jack Tuttle took a big hit on the touchdown pass and needed help getting off the field. He went straight to the locker room. How much bad luck can this team have? That was probably the best drive all year in a Big Ten game, and it ends with another quarterback getting hurt.

8:05 p.m. — Indiana answers immediately with its best drive of the season, going 75 yards themselves. Indiana was 4-for-4 on third downs to keep the driving moving, tying the game with a touchdown pass from Jack Tuttle to tight end Peyton Hendershot from 7 yards out. Charles Campbell with the kick to tie it up. INDIANA 7, OHIO STATE 7.

7:55 p.m. — Ohio State marches right down the field on its first possession, getting a touchdown from Miyan Williams on an 11-yard run. Ohio State went 75 yards in 12 players and C.J. Stroud was 4-for-5 passing for 32 yards. OHIO STATE 7, INDIANA 0.

7:40 p.m. — Indiana won the toss and deferred. So Ohio State will get the ball first. Indiana has scored 212 points in its last four games, all wins, an average of 52.2 points per game.

7:20 p.m. — Indiana cornerback and return man Reese Taylor (leg) is in street clothes and a no-go for tonight. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (shoulder) a no-go too.