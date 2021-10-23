How to Watch Indiana's Game With Ohio State on Saturday; Gametimes, TV, Point Spread

Indiana is back home again for the second straight weekend, taking on No 5-ranked Ohio State under the lights at Memorial Stadium. It's a primetime national TV game, so here's how to watch, with game times, TV information, the latest on the point spread and more.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana had only one loss in the regular season a year ago, and that came in a wild game at Ohio State, where the Hoosiers stormed back in the second half but came up a little short in the 42-35 loss. It was the toughest game Ohio State had all year, right up to the national championship game.

The two teams meet again on Saturday night, this time in Bloomington, under the lights in a national TV game.

The Buckeyes will be the Hoosiers' fifth ranked opponent in Indiana's seven games, and all five of them have been ranked No. 8 or higher this season. Ohio State is currently No. 5. The 2-4 Hoosiers have lost all four of those ranked showdowns, losing to Iowa, Cincinnati, Penn State and Michigan State.

Here's how to watch Indiana's game with Ohio State, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and information on the coaches and the game.

Stay warm, and enjoy the game!

How to watch Ohio State Buckeyes at Indiana Hoosiers

Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst) & Joe Smith. Point spread: Ohio State is a 21-point favorite over Indiana according to the SISportsbook.com website on Saturday morning. The over/under is 59.

Indiana is 2-4 overall, 0-3 in the Big Ten; Ohio State is 5-1, 3-0 in the Big Ten Last season's records: Indiana was 6-2, 6-1 in the Big Ten, losing to Ole Miss 26-20 in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla; Ohio State was 7-1, and 5-0 in the Big Ten regular season. Ohio State beat Northwestern 22-10 in the Big Ten championship. game, beat Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals and lost to Alabama in the national championship game.

Ohio State leads the all-time series, 76-5-12. Indiana is ...in games played in Bloomington. Last meeting: The Hoosiers were 4-0 and ranked No. 9 in the country last year when they took on the Buckeyes in Columbus, losing 42-35 in a thriller. Indiana forced three interceptions from All-American quarterback Justin Fields Jamar Johnson had two and Jerome Johnson claimed one. Fields threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards and another touchdown despite the blitzes and outstanding Hoosiers' effort. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 491 yards and five touchdowns, the second-best yardage game in school history.

