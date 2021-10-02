LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Penn State in Real Time

Indiana gets its third difficult test in five weeks when it take on No. 4-ranked Penn State in loud and raucous Beaver Stadium on Saturday night. Here's our live blog, with all the latest news and views.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Welcome to Beaver Stadium for Week 5 of Indiana's football season, and it's another tough one for the Hoosiers. This time Indiana gets No. 4-ranked Penn State, who's 4-0 and has looked good all year.

This is our live blog, and if you're new to it, this is how it works. We'll keep you updated on everything that happens in the game in real time, with. the most recent post at the top of the story. Just keep refreshing and follow along all day.

Here we go:

8:38 p.m. ET — Penn State scores on a shuffle pass to tight end Brenton Strange but it was negated by a penalty. Strange was covered up, so he wasn't an eligible receiver.

8:30 p.m. ET — The first quarter ends with Penn State on the move again. Keyvone Lee breaks free for a 44-yard run to get them out of a hole. Nittany Lions steal the momentum right back. A very frustrating first quarter. Indiana's failures in the red zone and just crushing them. That's 20 trips to the red zone now this season, and they've only scored 11 touchdowns. That's totally unacceptable. Penix is 1-for-9 passing and they've rushed for only 20 yards. Just 55 yards of offense also unacceptable.

MY TWO CENTS — I said it BEFORE the fourth-down play, but you just don't go for it there on fourth down. You've just gained some momentum with the turnover. Take the three points and move on. Indiana hasn't been running the ball well anyway. Way even take that chance? Did the same this in the Cincinnati game, and it really bit them then too.

8:20 p.m. ET — Indiana finally gets the turnover its secondary has been looking for. Sean Clifford's pass sails high and its picked off by Raheem Layne, who returns it 23 yards to the Penn State 13. Another run for nothing on first down — stop that, please — and then on third-and-10, Penix scrambles and gains 9 yards to the 4-yard line. Indiana goes for it on fourth down, running Stephen Carr up the middle. They measure, but Indiana is short.

8:14 p.m. ET — Indiana goes three-and-out again. Penn State blitzing heavy on every obvious passing down, and the Hoosiers aren't handling it well. Michael Penix stepped up from the pocket on third-and-3 and probably could have run for it. Instead, he tries to hit Ty Fryfogle but the pass is broken up. Another punt.

8:06 p.m. ET — Penn State gets another first down, this time on a pass interference penalty on Jaylin Williams. First and goal at the 9. On second down, Clifford finds Brenton Strange in the left corner of the end zone on a rollout, and the Nittany Lions score. The kick is good, and Penn State takes the lead. The drive covered 80 yards in 13 plays, and lasted more than five minutes. PENN STATE 7, INDIANA 0 with 5:20 to go in the first quarter.

8:02 p.m. ET — Penn State on the move on its second possession. They pick up a first down on a 13-yard run by quarterback Sean Clifford. He's hurt Indiana in the past with his legs. They'll need to keep him in check tonight. Next possession, Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden comes up with a tackle for loss, but on fourth down, Penn State goes for it, and Clifford hits Jahan Dotson on an out route for a first down.

7:58 p.m. ET — Indiana back on defense now. They are without standout corner Tiawan Mullen tonight. He's out with a lower leg injury, according to IU media relations folks. Big loss for the Hoosiers. Jaylin Williams and Reese Taylor will have to step up.

7:55 p.m. ET — Terrific throw by Michael Penix Jr on third-and-10, catching tight end Peyton Hendershot open over the middle. The play goes for 35 yards and a first down. It's Penix's only completion so far in his first six throws. A couple of drops in there, though. Indiana forced to punt from the 49, but James Evans' kick goes into the end zone. Penn State to start at the 20.

7:50 p.m. ET — Penn State picks up one first down, but then is forced to punt. Good pressure on quarterback Sean Clifford and he throws wide on third-and-eight. Penn State punts and Indiana takes over on the 14.

7:45 p.m. ET — Indiana goes three-and-out on its first possession. His third-down pass was tipped at the line and Hoosiers were forced to punt.

7:40 p.m. ET — Penn State, dressed in their traditional navy blue jerseys with white pants, wins the toss and defers. Indiana gets it first. Here we go! Fair catch on the kickoff, and Indiana will start on the 25.

7:30 p.m. ET — The game tonight is on ABC, Indiana's first appearance on "Saturday Night Football'' since the prime-time window started in 2006. They're the last Power 5 team to do so. The earlier game, Stanford and Oregon, is in overtime, so our game will start on ESPN News. Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath on the call. Here's how to watch: CLICK HERE

7:20 p.m. ET — If you missed it earlier, here is the link to my "GameDay Prediction'' column. CLICK HERE

7:10 p.m. ET — The weather is perfect here tonight, just like an early October night should be. It's clear and 64 degrees at kickoff.