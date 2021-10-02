How to Watch Indiana's Game With Penn State on Saturday Night

Indiana's brutally tough schedule continues on Saturday night when the Hoosiers take on No. 4-ranked Penn State in Happy Valley. Indiana is 2-2 on the year, with losses to No. 5 Iowa and No. 7 Cincinnati. Here's how the watch the nationally televised game, with all of your TV information, plus the latest line and nuggets to know.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Indiana's already tough college football gets even tougher on Saturday night when the Hoosiers take on No. 4-ranked Penn State under the light at loud and hostile Beaver Stadium.

Indiana is 2-2 on the season, with their losses coming to No. 5-ranked Iowa and No. 7 Cincinnati. They're the only team in the country to play three of the top seven teams this season. Penn State is 4-0, and looks like the best team in the Big Ten.

Indiana is a big underdog in this game, but they beat Penn State as a 7-point dog a year and covered the spread in 2019 here, losing 34-27 when the Nittany Lions scored a late touchdown.

Indiana's history against AP top-five teams is not good. The Hoosiers are 1-64 against top-five foes, with the only win coming in 1967 when the beat No. 3-ranked Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game to win the Big Ten and advance to the Rose Bowl for the first time ever.

Here's how to watch Indiana's game with Penn State, with gametime and TV information, the latest on the point spread and nuggets on the coaches and the game.

Enjoy the game.

How to watch Indiana at Penn State

Who: Indiana Hoosiers at Penn State Nittany Lions

Indiana 6-2; Penn State 4-5 Series history: Penn State leads the all-time series, 22-2. Both of Indiana's wins have come in Bloomington — the other win came in 2013 — so they are 0-11 at Beaver Stadium, dating back to 1993. In Indiana's last visit in 2019, Penn State won 34-27 but Peyton Ramsey threw for 371 yards that day and the outcome wasn't decided until Sean Clifford capped an 18-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:22 to go.

