LIVE BLOG: Indiana Versus Ole Miss in the 2021 Outback Bowl

Indiana looks to polish off this historic season with another memorable win as the Hoosiers take on Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl.

TAMPA, Fla. — Welcome to our live blog. We are in the press box at Raymond James Stadium as Indiana looks to get its first bowl win since 1991 when the Hoosiers take on Ole Miss in the Outback Bowl. We'll keep you updated all day long in real time so you can follow along to the game action, but also get opinions along the way.

1:30 p.m. ET — Former Ole Miss and New York Giant quarterback Eli Manning tweeted that he is watching the Outback Bowl and noticed Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle. Manning played with Fryfogle's dad in college, Trey Fryfogle.

1:27 p.m. ET — Josh Sanguinetti is down for Indiana. He has to be helped off the field but he is able to walk under his own power.

1:20 p.m. ET — At the end of one, Ole Miss has 161 total yards of offense while Indiana has just 72. Hoosiers have the ball to begin the second quarter. (END OF FIRST QUARTER: OLE MISS 6, INDIANA 3)

1:17 p.m. ET — Indiana comes up with another red zone stop. Cam Jones has nice coverage on 3rd and 7 as Matt Corral throws it incomplete. Rebels settle for another field goal. (OLE MISS 6, INDIANA 3)

1:09 p.m. ET — Indiana converted a 4th and 1, but an illegal shift sent the Hoosiers back five yards. Charles Campbell came in and drilled a 50-yard field goal to even the score. (INDIANA 3, OLE MISS 3).

12:58 p.m. ET — Whop Philyor is doing it all so far today. He has five catches already for 29 yards, and he just took a handoff out of the backfield for eight yards.

12:47 p.m. ET — With Whop Philyor's first catch of the day, he is now the 10th Hoosier to reach the 2,000-yard receiving mark in his career.

12:40 p.m. ET — Ole Miss started things out fast on offense, quickly getting down into Indiana's red zone. But the Hoosiers were able to hold them to a field goal. (OLE MISS 3, INDIANA 0).

12:35 p.m. ET — Indiana won the toss and elected to defer. The Hoosiers' defense will take the field first.

12:34 p.m. ET — As both teams ran out, it's clear there are more Indiana fans here than Ole Miss.

12:17 p.m. ET — Indiana football is "starving" for a victory. Kickoff is about 20 minutes away. A good amount of Hoosier fans have filed in here at Raymond James Stadium.

INDIANA INACTIVE LIST: Below is the full inactive list for Indiana football today.

LB Thomas Allen

DB Marcelino Ball

OL Kahlil Benson

WR Da’Shaun Brown

TE Sam Daugstrup

TE Turon Ivy Jr.

WR Jordan Jakes

OL Luke Lane

DB Raheem Layne

RB Ahrod Lloyd

TE Caleb Murphy

QB Michael Penix Jr.

DB Samuel Slusher

TE Khameron Taylor

WR Cam Wilson

GAME NOTES:

This is the first meeting between Indiana and Ole Miss.

This marks IU's fifth bowl game against an SEC opponent: 1988 Peach Bowl (27-22 loss to Tennessee on Jan. 2), 1988 Liberty Bowl (34-10 win over South Carolina on Dec. 28), 1990 Peach Bowl (27-23 loss to Auburn on Dec. 30), 2020 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (23-22 loss to Tennessee on Jan. 2).

The Hoosiers hold a 27-22-1 (.550) all-time record against SEC opponents.

