LIVE BLOG: No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan State Spartans

11:20 a.m. ET — Below is the full inactive list for Indiana football today against Michigan State. Looks like David Ellis is active.

DB Marcelino Ball

OL Kahlil Benson

TE Sam Daugstrup

TE Turon Ivy Jr.

OL Caleb Jones

OL Mike Katic

DB Raheem Layne

DB Samuel Slusher

TE Khameron Taylor

WR Cam Wilson

LB Ty Wise

11:18 a.m. ET — The Hoosiers have taken the field for warmups. David Ellis, who hasn't played the first three games of the season, is fielding some kicks right now. We'll have to wait and see for the inactive list to see if he's playing. Allen said he would be a game time decision.

TOM BREW'S PREDICTION: Tom Allen has yet to beat Michigan State since he's been the head coach at Indiana. Will that change today? SI's Tom Brew has all the gameday predictions. CLICK HERE

GAME NOTES: The Hoosiers have won four of their last five Big Ten road contests, their best run since 1967-68 (6-of-7).

The Old Brass Spittoon has been awarded to the IU-MSU victor since its inception in 1950.

Michigan State leads the all-time series against Indiana 48-16-2.

