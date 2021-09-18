LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Cincinnati in Real Time

Indiana gets a second chance to make a first impression on Saturday, hosting No. 8 Cincinnati at sold-out Memorial Stadium. It's redemption. time after laying an egg in the season opener at Iowa.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to our third live blog of the Indiana football season, and we have a rarity today. It's a strange sight at Memorial Stadium, which is sold out for Saturday's game between the Hoosiers and the No. 8-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats.

Cincinnati, which went undefeated in the regular season a year ago and its only loss was a 24-21 nail-biter to Georgia in the Peach. They were ranked No. 8 in the preseason as well, and have opened with victories against Miami of Ohio and Murray State.

Indiana is 1-1, losing its opener 34-6 at Iowa, and then beating Idaho 56-14 in the home opener a week ago. Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite today.

Here we go:

12:15 p.m. ET — A second false start penalty on Cincinnati, who's buried near the north end zone where all the Indiana students are making a ton of noise. Definitely having an impact so far. Cincinnati completes another third-down pass, but it comes up short of a first down, too. Bearcats punt, and the Hoosiers will start at their own 26-yard line. Great job by Indiana's defense so far, with a nice assist from the student section.

12:12 p.m. ET — Plenty of Indiana celebrities in the house today, including former basketball great Eric Gordon.

12:10 p.m. ET — Indiana goes three-and-out as well, but it looks like the officials missed an offsides call on second down. Great punt by James Evans though, good for 55 yards, burying the Bearcats on their own 14-yard line.

12:05 p.m. ET — Indiana won the toss and elected to defer. Great coverage on the return, burying Cincinnati at the 19-yard line. Bearcats get 3 yards on the first run, but the sellout crowd is already a factor, forcing a false start on second down. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder hits Leonard Taylor for 9 yards, but it's short of the yard to gain and the Bearcats are forced to punt. Indiana takes over at its own 32-yard line.

MY TWO CENTS — This game will likely come down to which quarterback plays better. Desmond Ridder, a four-year starter for Cincinnati, has been crisp so far this season, throwing for six touchdowns and just one interception. Indiana's Michael Penix had three interceptions in the opener, but looked better last week and had a great week of practice, according to his pffensive coaches. He needs to be the better QB today, and Indiana's defense needs to make sure Ridder doesn't beat him with his legs either. That's been something of a trend in Indiana's losses the past few years. Justin Fields hurt them with his legs last year in the loss at Ohio State, and Penn State's Sean Clifford has been dangerous on the move against them each of the last two years.

