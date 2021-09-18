How to Watch Indiana's Game With Cincinnati on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When you put Indiana's football schedule side by side with the current Associated Press top-10 rankings, there are a whole lot of similarities. Indiana plays four top-10 teams in its first seven games, with the second of their four tests on Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati.
This one is at Memorial Stadium, which is sold out for this showdown. It's the first time in 40 years that the Hoosiers are playing a nonconference game against a ranked team since they hosted No. 2 USC back in September of 1981.
Indiana's first shot at a ranked team came in the opener against Iowa, and the Hoosiers stumbled in a 34-6 loss. But this game is at home, and Indiana coach Tom Allen is looking forward to getting a big boost from a boisterous crowd.
Here's everything you know about how to watch the Cincinnati-Indiana game, and some key details on the game:
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Indiana
- Who: No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers
- When: Noon ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: Watch FuboTV
- TV Announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst) & Tom Luginbill (sideline)
- Radio: IU Radio Network; Sirius 83, XM 83, SXM App 83.
- Radio Announcers: Don Fischer (play-by-play), Buck Suhr (analyst) & Joe Smith.
- Point spread: Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to the SIsportsbook.com website.
- This year's records: Cincinnati 2-0; Indiana 1-1
- Last season's records: Cincinnati 9-1; Indiana 6-2.
- Series history: Indiana leads the all-time series 9-3-2, including a 6-2-1 edge at home.
- Last meeting: On Sept., 23, 2000, Indiana beat Cincinnati 42-6 in Bloomington
- Coaches: Tom Allen is entering his fifth season as the head coach at Indiana. He has a 25-23 overall record. His 24 wins are the most ever for an Indiana coach in his first four seasons. This is his first head coaching stop in college. Cincinnati's Luke Fickell is also in his fifth year, and he is 37-14 overall with the Bearcats. He has won 34 of his last 40 games with the Bearcats.
- Rankings: Cincinnati is ranked No. 8 in both the Associated Press and Coaches poll. this week. Indiana is not ranked, but is receiving votes. The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 in both the Associated Press or Coaches polls in the preseason, and it was the first time that Indiana had been ranked in the preseason AP poll since 1969. They fell out after the loss to Iowa, but are still receiving votes and would be ranked No. 31 this week in the AP poll, and No. 36 in the Coaches Poll
- Weather: According to weather.com, it's going to be a beautiful day in Bloomington, sunny with a high of 82 degrees at kickoff and only a 5 percent chance of rain.
