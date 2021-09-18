How to Watch Indiana's Game With Cincinnati on Saturday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread

Indiana will take on No. 8 Cincinnati on Saturday in front of.a sellout crowd at Memorial Stadium, and the Hoosiers will look for an upset in the middle of stretch where they play four top-10 teams in seven weeks.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When you put Indiana's football schedule side by side with the current Associated Press top-10 rankings, there are a whole lot of similarities. Indiana plays four top-10 teams in its first seven games, with the second of their four tests on Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati.

This one is at Memorial Stadium, which is sold out for this showdown. It's the first time in 40 years that the Hoosiers are playing a nonconference game against a ranked team since they hosted No. 2 USC back in September of 1981.

Indiana's first shot at a ranked team came in the opener against Iowa, and the Hoosiers stumbled in a 34-6 loss. But this game is at home, and Indiana coach Tom Allen is looking forward to getting a big boost from a boisterous crowd.

Here's everything you know about how to watch the Cincinnati-Indiana game, and some key details on the game:

How to watch Cincinnati vs. Indiana

Who: No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers

On Sept., 23, 2000, Indiana beat Cincinnati 42-6 in Bloomington Coaches: Tom Allen is entering his fifth season as the head coach at Indiana. He has a 25-23 overall record. His 24 wins are the most ever for an Indiana coach in his first four seasons. This is his first head coaching stop in college. Cincinnati's Luke Fickell is also in his fifth year, and he is 37-14 overall with the Bearcats. He has won 34 of his last 40 games with the Bearcats.

