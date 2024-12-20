LIVE BLOG: Indiana Takes On Notre Dame In A College Football Playoff Game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Welcome to Notre Dame Stadium and the Hoosiers On SI live blog! Follow along with the game action as No. 10-seeded Indiana visits No. 7-seeded Notre Dame in the first College Football Playoff game of the 12-team era of the College Football Playoff.
Game action
•
Pregame
• Notre Dame won the toss. Indiana will have the ball first as it has so many times this season.
• If pregame boos and cheers are any indication, Indiana got booed pretty lustily. I don't think that's a major surprise. It's a road playoff game. Everyone knew it would be a tough environment coming in.
• Temperature right now is 28 degrees with wind at 9-19 miles per hour from the north. Wind chill is 19 degrees. Notre Dame press box reports that flurries are possible, but skies are expected to get clearer as the game goes along.
Notre Dame sent out info to the media earlier this week about coldest games at Notre Dame Stadium. A 1964 game against Iowa is the record at 13 degrees. This game might be just out of the top 5, but should be comfortably within the top 10.
• Where does the Notre Dame fight song rate in your pantheon? Iconic, of course. The rare fight song that is kind of known beyond the scope of athletics.
• Pregame ceremonies have begun. The Notre Dame band is on the field. Several Notre Dame legends are on the field being introduced, including 1987 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown.
• Definitely going to be more than 2,500 Indiana fans in the house. Good mix walking into the stadium of Notre Dame and Indiana fans. Plenty of "Hoo Hoo Hoo Hoosiers" chants. Notre Dame will have the majority of fans, of course, but Indiana fans will be noticeable.
• I'll just leave this one out there. It speaks for itself.
• Nick Saban had a pretty funny comment on Curt Cignetti as well.
• Weather? It could be worse, but it's going to be uncomfortable for those in the crowd. Temps are floating around where it was predicted, right at or just under 30 degrees. The wind is coming in from the north as predicted and it was a brisk walk from my parking spot southeast of the stadium. December weather, so just part of the territory
.No snow to speak of. I know some fans who left Bloomington in the morning ran into snow and snow-related accidents. By noon-ish, most of it had cleared out. Up here, it's cloudy and there could be a flurry during the game, but nothing that's going to affect anything on the field.
• Fashion report: Indiana never changes. Hoosiers are in all-white with red helmets. Notre Dame is warming up in their traditional blue jerseys with gold pants. There are names on the jerseys, a first for Notre Dame that I know of. Looks like the names are in gold which is pretty cool.
Imagine if Indiana basketball had to wear names on their jerseys for a playoff game? People would be freaking out!
• Speaking of fashion, Notre Dame's gold helmets are impossibly gold. I know they paint them regularly, but it seems in recent years, they've used a different coat or paint style (I don't work at Sherwin-Williams and I didn't stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night), but they look really cool.
• Still hard for me to wrap my mind around what a massive moment this is. When you're around it all of the time and you're writing about it almost everyday, you're in a bubble, and it's hard sometimes to try to see perspective outside of that bubble. Deep down, you know that what Indiana did this season is remarkable, but we're sitting here in South Bend for a College Football Playoff game against one of the biggest brand names in the sport. Kind of have to take a deep breath and let that sink in a bit. Amazing stuff.
• This is my first trip to Notre Dame Stadium and it showed as I went to the west side of the stadium where the press box typically is in most stadia. However, after a renovation, the press box is on the east side of the stadium, which was clearly pointed out in the materials sent to us by Notre Dame that I obviously didn't read clearly. Nice to see how the other half lives in the swanky west press box. Opulence? Uh, yeah.
• No one of consequence was on the Indiana injury report. Quarterback Tyler Cherry and defensive lineman Te'Derius Collins were listed as out, the only players on the Indiana availability report.
• Touchdown Jesus is lit up in green for tonight's game. Hard to see it from my vantage point in the press box, but the mural is there. Growing up Catholic, I've been in a ton of churches that have iconography just like that.
• I grew up Catholic, so I can identify with Tom Brew's column on growing up in a similar environment. The difference for me is that I grew up in Milwaukee and in the 1970s and 1980s when Marquette basketball was a big part of being both Catholic and a Milwaukee native.
Back then, Marquette, DePaul, Notre Dame and Dayton were part of the so-called Catholic Alliance and they usually played each other home-and-home, even though they were all independent at the time. Being a Marquette fan, I had no love for Notre Dame and particularly Digger Phelps. And being in the Marquette feeder system of parochial schools? We were praying for the (then) Warriors, not for the Fighting Irish! My basketball-rooted animus towards Notre Dame was easily transferred to football over the years even though Marquette dropped football after the 1960 season.
However, I'm not here as a fan, I'm here as a journalist, so all of that gets put aside while I'm on the job!
