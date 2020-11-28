LIVE BLOG: Maryland Terrapins at No. 12 Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana looks to improve to 5-1 on the season as the Hoosiers host Maryland today, who haven't played in two weeks. We'll keep you updated with live updates from the press box in Memorial Stadium.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Welcome to our live blog. No. 12-ranked Indiana is hosting Maryland today, with kickoff coming at Noon ET. We'll keep you updated all day long in real time so you can follow along to the game action, but also get opinions along the way.

Keep the story called up and refresh it as needed. Let's have some fun.

12:30 p.m. ET — Indiana got a little creative in the run game, using David Ellis and Stevie Scott in the wildcat to get the run game going. Scott takes it up the middle for three yards for Indiana's first score of the game. (INDIANA 7, MARYLAND 0).

12:25 p.m. ET — WATCH: Michael Penix draws the defense offside and nails Miles Marshall for a 37-yard pass.

12:14 p.m. ET — Pretty flat first drive for Indiana's offense. Hoosiers lose two yards on three plays. Offense talked about starting fast, but poor start on their first possession.

12:11 p.m. ET — It was a really nice opening drive by Maryland, but on third down, Taulia Tagovailoa overthrew a wide open receiver in the back of the end zone. Terrapins miss a field goal, so Indiana's offense will take over at their own 12. No team has hit a field goal against Indiana this season.

12 p.m. ET — Indiana won and elected to defer. Maryland will get the ball first.

11:55 a.m. ET — Indiana's one word for the week is "respond." After a tough loss to Ohio State last weekend, Tom Allen wants his team to respond strong today against the Terrapins. We are five minutes away from kickoff.

11:15 a.m. ET — Below is the full inactive list for Indiana football for today's game.

LB Thomas Allen

DB Marcelino Ball

OL Kahlil Benson

WR Da’Shaun Brown

DL Alfred Bryant

TE Sam Daugstrup

TE Turon Ivy Jr.

RB Sampson James

OL Caleb Jones

DB Raheem Layne

RB Ahrod Lloyd

DB Samuel Slusher

WR Rashawn Williams

WR Cam Wilson

11:05 a.m. ET — Sports Illustrated's Tom Brew gave his much-anticipated pick for today's game. He hasn't missed all season.

11 a.m. ET — Indiana has taken the field and are wearing their special "Salute to Service" uniforms today.

