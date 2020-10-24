LIVE BLOG: No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions at Indiana Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana opens its season on Saturday against Penn State and we're in the press box to chronicle the day's events. Follow along all day in this live blog and we'll keep you updated on everything as the game goes along.

Follow along below and feel free to refresh often. Here's the latest:

2:10 p.m.— Sophomore David Ellis has been ruled out for today's game against Penn State. Ellis is a dangerous weapon for Indiana who is used to return kicks, as well as in the backfield and as a receiver. It will definitely be a hit to Indiana's offense. Ellis' injury known at the time. Head coach Tom Allen is expected to announce it during his pregame radio show.

2 p.m. — The Hoosiers are on the field, warming up in their candy stripe shorts and black sweatshirts with the equity fist on the front.

2 p.m. — Cutout fans are "seated" behind each end zone. Family members are able to be in attendance, and they are scattered around the west side of the stadium.

NOTES: Indiana hasn't defeated Penn State since 2013, and the Hoosiers have only beaten them once in 23 attempts. Here's the story on that one win against Penn State. CLICK HERE

NOTES: Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch the game on TV. CLICK HERE