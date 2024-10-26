LIVE GAME BLOG: Follow As No. 13 Indiana Takes On Washington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Welcome to the live blog for today's Indiana-Washington football game.
We're getting off to a belated start, but there's a good reason for that. Check out our ESPN College GameDay column as we went behind the scenes to experience the chaos.
On to the game.
• Indiana 14-7, 1034 2Q. Washington needed that. The big play was a 46-yard run by Jonah Coleman as he ran right, cut left, and burst into space. Washington marched 75 yards in just six plays. Washington has a 158-89 in total offense. The rare time this season the Hoosiers have been behind in yardage in a game.
Touchdown Washington. Giles Jackson scores via a 5-yard sweep to the right side.
• Indiana 14-0 1324 2Q. It happens that quickly with these Hoosiers. Cooper, running the right side, came in on his slant at the perfect time. Jackson hit the timing route pass expertly too. Cooper was not headed on his way to the end zone.
• Touchdown Indiana. Omar Cooper Jr. runs a deep slant and Tayven Jackson's pass was true on a 42-yard touchdown connection.
• Indiana 7-0, 1351 2Q. D'Angelo Ponds strikes again! An acrobatic interception as he blanketed Washington receiver. Denzel Boston. Tipped it to himself and hauled the ball in at the Washington 46 as he fell to the ground.
• Indiana 7-0, 1400 2Q. Washington's defense has been successful so far too. Jackson hasn't been able to find open receivers downfield and the Huskies have stopped Indiana's run game.
• End of the first quarter: Indiana 7, Washington 0. Defense has been outstanding. Offense has yet broken through.
• Indiana 7-0, :09 1Q. Washington drives into Indiana territory again, but the Hoosiers get tough when it matters. Pressure on Will Rogers blew up a 3rd-and-1 pass from the Indiana 30. Washington went for it, but Coleman tried to get the edge on the right side and he was greeted by Amare Ferrell and several other Hoosiers who stuffed him for a loss.
• Indiana 7-0, 230 1Q. Distance was revised on the Ponds pick-six. He'll be credited with a 67-yard return. Stoppage on the field as a spot is reviewed on what was spotted as a first down gain for Washington QB Demond Williams Jr.
• Indiana 7-0, 329 1Q. Rare failure for the Indiana offense. Hoosiers marched into Washington territory, but Tayven Jackson overthrew an open receiver on second down from the Washington 34. The Huskies stuffed both Justice Ellison and Jackson on subsequent line surges. Indiana gives the ball up on downs at its own 33.
• Indiana 7-0, 523 1Q. Indiana defense comes up big again. So far, so good as far as limiting Washington RB Jonah Coleman so far. He was held to three yards on two carries on a three-and-out series for the Huskies. Indiana takes over at its own 30.
• Indiana 7-0, 741 1Q. Just when it looked like Indiana might trail for the first time this season - Washington was steadily moving into scoring range - Ponds stepped in front of a slow-developing play. Ty Rogers' pass was easy pickings for the cornerback, who had lined up inside on the play.
• Touchdown Indiana. A pick-six! D'Angelo Ponds jumps a screen pass and sprints 65 yards untouched for an interception return.
• 0-0, 1155 1Q. Great start from the Indiana defense. Pressure is brought against Washington QB Will Rogers. He's sacked by Shawn Asbury II on the first play and is later brought down by Mikail Kamara.
Indiana also went three-and-out on its first drive, hampered by a false start penalty
Pregame: QB Kurtis Rourke and DL Ta'Derius Collins were the only players listed as out for the Hoosiers.
Related stories on Indiana football
- LEE CORSO RETURNS TO INDIANA: Players from Indiana’s 1979 Holiday Bowl team didn’t think Lee Corso, their coach, would be in town for their 45-year reunion. But ESPN College GameDay is in Bloomington for Saturday’s Indiana-Washington game, a coincidence that was “meant to be.” CLICK HERE
- HOW TO WATCH: Everything you need to know on how to watch Indiana's game against Washington on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
- TIM CLIFFORD DIES AT 65: Indiana's 1979 quarterback, Tim Clifford, died on Wednesday due to heart complications. CLICK HERE.
- JACKSON HAS TEAMMATES' CONFIDENCE: After an up and down 2023 season, teammates have seen quarterback Tayven Jackson improve under the new coaching staff as he prepares to start against Washington. CLICK HERE
- PREDICTION, 3 KEYS: Hoosiers On SI makes its prognostications for Saturday's game against Washington. CLICK HERE.
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Washington will be a challenge for Indiana on Saturday. CLICK HERE.
- CIGNETTI, CORSO HAVE CROSSED PATHS: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti and former Indiana coach and ESPN analyst Lee Corso have have contact with one another over the years. CLICK HERE.