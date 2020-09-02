Indiana's Mackenzie Nworah named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A number of Indiana players have received recognition this offseason.

Offensive lineman Mackenzie Nworah is the latest. On Wednesday afternoon, the redshirt senior was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watch list.

The award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: "integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals," according to the press release.

The candidates must also meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Nworah's hometown is Houston, Texas, and he attended Manvel High School.

During Nworah's freshman season at Indiana, he started six games and appeared in 10 games. He battled a lot of injuries his sophomore season, but last season, Nworah appeared in eight games with three starts at right guard.

There are 47 players from all 10 conferences including two independents. The watch list announced today will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists and then up to 5 finalists, and the winner will be announced at the end of the football season.

Former Ohio State and current Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was the winner of this award last season.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was announced in 2012 by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler.

Earl Campbell graduated from John Tyler High School in Tyler before joining the Texas Longhorns under legendary Coach Darrell K. Royal. In his senior year, he led the nation with 1,744 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns, going on to win the Longhorns’ first Heisman Trophy.

“All my life, all I wanted to do was be an athlete,” Campbell said. “I kept God in my life and surrounded myself with good people. I am humbled by this award named in my honor.”

