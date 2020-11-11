Big Ten News: Maryland, Ohio State Game Canceled Saturday Due to COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Maryland and Ohio State game this weekend has been canceled and will not be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Maryland's football team, causing them to pause team activities.

Wisconsin has missed the last two weeks due to COVID-19 but are expected to play this Saturday against Michigan.

Ohio State is Indiana's opponent next week, Nov. 21, in Columbus. So, the Buckeyes will not have any competition this week as Indiana plays at Michigan State.

Maryland is supposed to come to Bloomington in 17 days on Nov. 28.

Below the full press release from Maryland:

Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapin's program. The Ohio State game scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The joint decision to pause football activities and cancel Saturday's game was made by Director of Athletics and University of Maryland President Darryll Pines, following a recommendation from University health officials, and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference. Over the past seven days, eight football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

"There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Evans said. "We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program."

"We're obviously extremely disappointed that we'll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday," said head coach . "It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision making process. We'll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it's deemed safe."

Maryland Athletics Testing Update

Between September 30 and November 10, 2020, 1,510 on-campus PCR screening tests have been conducted for student-athletes across all sports. A total of 10 student-athletes have tested positive.

Cumulative results of all athletics testing to date:

5,333 tests

120 positive results

As part of the Big Ten Conference protocols, football student-athletes began testing daily on September 30 and men's and women's basketball teams began testing daily on October 26. All other student-athletes will continue to be tested weekly. In order to protect the privacy of those student-athletes who test positive, Maryland Athletics will continue to publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.