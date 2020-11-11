SI.com
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Big Ten News: Maryland, Ohio State Game Canceled Saturday Due to COVID-19

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Maryland and Ohio State game this weekend has been canceled and will not be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on Maryland's football team, causing them to pause team activities.

Wisconsin has missed the last two weeks due to COVID-19 but are expected to play this Saturday against Michigan.

Ohio State is Indiana's opponent next week, Nov. 21, in Columbus. So, the Buckeyes will not have any competition this week as Indiana plays at Michigan State.

Maryland is supposed to come to Bloomington in 17 days on Nov. 28.

Below the full press release from Maryland:

Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the Terrapin's program. The Ohio State game scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

The joint decision to pause football activities and cancel Saturday's game was made by Director of Athletics and University of Maryland President Darryll Pines, following a recommendation from University health officials, and in consultation with the Big Ten Conference. Over the past seven days, eight football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

"There is nothing more important than the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff," Evans said. "We realize that this news is disappointing to all of the Maryland fans out there who were looking forward to the Terps taking on an outstanding Ohio State team, but the responsible thing for us to do is pause football activities, given the number of positive cases currently in our program."

"We're obviously extremely disappointed that we'll be unable to host Ohio State this Saturday," said head coach . "It was an opportunity that our team was preparing for and excited about. However, we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision making process. We'll continue to operate as much as we can virtually as we monitor the situation in hopes of returning to play when it's deemed safe."

Maryland Athletics Testing Update

Between September 30 and November 10, 2020, 1,510 on-campus PCR screening tests have been conducted for student-athletes across all sports. A total of 10 student-athletes have tested positive.

Cumulative results of all athletics testing to date:

  • 5,333 tests
  • 120 positive results 

As part of the Big Ten Conference protocols, football student-athletes began testing daily on September 30 and men's and women's basketball teams began testing daily on October 26. All other student-athletes will continue to be tested weekly. In order to protect the privacy of those student-athletes who test positive, Maryland Athletics will continue to publicly release the aggregate number of positive tests at regular intervals.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten Daily (Nov. 11): Different Prize at Stake for Peyton Ramsey This Week Vs. Purdue

Last November, Peyton Ramsey hoisted the Old Oaken Bucket after quarterbacking Indiana to an overtime victory over Purdue. This Saturday, he returns to West Lafayette chasing another prize — a Big Ten West title.

Tom Brew

Report Card: Glowing Marks for 3-0 Hoosiers After Big Win over Michigan

Indiana beat Michigan on Saturday for the first time in 33 years, and the Hoosiers did it in impressive fashion. So, obviously, their weekly report card is full with a bunch of high grades. It wasn't perfect, but it was close.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday

Indiana will make its first appearance on ABC this season with the Hoosiers play at Michigan State on Saturday. Here are game times and TV stations for all seven Big Ten games this weekend.

Tom Brew

Point Spreads: Hoosiers Big Favorite at Michigan State

Indiana is unbeaten and ranked in the top-10 of both national polls now, and the Hoosiers are 9.5-point favorites on the road at Michigan State next Saturday. Here are the opening lines for all seven Big Ten games for the Nov. 13-14 weekend.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 3: Upstart Maryland Adds to Penn State's Misery

For the first time on more than 40 years, Maryland has won back-to-back games as a three-touchdown underdog or more, and it added to Penn State's 2020 pain on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Michigan Reaction: 'Stick a Fork in Him' About Beleaguered Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan came to Indiana and lost for the first time in 33 years on Saturday, and after a second straight brutal week, the critics are calling for coach Jim Harbaugh's head.

Tom Brew

by

rooster59

My Two Cents: Indiana's Nick Sheridan Validates Tom Allen's Hire By Calling a Perfect Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen had to take a bit of a leap of faith when he hired Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator. Sheridan proved Saturday that he was the right hire, calling a great game in leading the Hoosiers to a huge 38-21 win over his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Tom Brew

Indiana Ends 3 Decades of Misery in Victory Over Michigan

Indiana's offense exploded in a 38-21 rout of Michigan, ending a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines that had stretched to 33 years. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sensational, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brew

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time

Undefeated Indiana tries to snap a 24-game losing streak against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and go to 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have played the Wolverines tough here lately, with two of the past three games going to overtime.

Tom Brew

Latest Lines: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games in Week 3

Can Indiana and Northwestern remain unbeaten? Do Penn State and Ohio State continue their traditions of blowing out lesser foes? There's been a bit of movement in the point spreads, so here is our breakdown of all six Big Ten games.

Tom Brew