Maturity of Kane Wommack, Indiana Defense has Team Ready for Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If Indiana's first game of the season were against Penn State in 2019, defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said it would have been a scary scenario.

The Hoosiers' defense was very young a season ago, but now that they all have playing time and continuity under their belts, Wommack said they'll have to rely on their experience when they jump right into the fire against Penn State on Oct. 24.

The challenges in this condensed season are going to be monumental, especially with all the powerhouses the Hoosiers have lined up on their slate.

Across the landscape of college football so far, defenses haven't had much luck.

"We have had some of the best minds in the country, in the game of football, that have had a lot of time on their hands over the last eight months," Wommack said. "You are seeing some creative things that people are doing to maximize space and player's ability."

Wommack admits the lack of tackling in practice is a major concern, and he hopes Indiana's success with tackling goes much better than last season's first game.

When the Hoosiers opened against Ball State last year, they had 23 missed tackles that resulted in 168 yards. Indiana won the game, but those are mistakes that can't be done against No. 9 Penn State.

The promising note is that in Indiana's first intrasquad scrimmage two weeks ago, the defense only had four missed tackles that resulted in seven yards.

"We have worked tackling more than anywhere I've been before," Wommack said. "I feel like we're doing a lot of things to maximize a game-like scenario with tackling."

Wommack hasn't spoken directly to his defense about specific goals for this season. His focus is making sure they get better day by day, and that's the biggest message he preaches.

But underneath it all, Wommack knows head coach Tom Allen wants a top 25 defense year in and year out.

Last season, the Hoosiers ranked 45th in team defense, according to Sports Reference.

"I think we took steps toward that a year ago," Wommack said. "With a young group, that's encouraging. I think we have a chance to do that."

Wommack knows the standard in the Big Ten, and he's holding his defense accountable to live up to that standard.

For offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, he thinks the Hoosiers' defense has the qualities to be a good one.

He gameplans against them every day and sees what they are capable of.

"I think the best defenses know what they're doing, and they do it very fast and aggressively," Sheridan said. "I think that's been a trademark for coach Allen and Kane for our defense."

It's going to be a tough test from the very start when the ball is kicked on Oct. 24.

There's not going to be a lot of room for error in this nine-game schedule, and Wommack knows that. He thinks his defense has a lot of depth at all three levels, and the experience from a season ago will be the driving force for Indiana to continue to grow on that side of the ball.

"I think we're a more mature team," Wommack said. "I think we're a more mature staff, and I'm a more mature coordinator within this league to understand that."

