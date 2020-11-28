HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Michael Penix Jr. Leaves With Injury in Third Quarter Versus Maryland

Penix went down in the third quarter after ripping off a 21-yard run.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An unfortunate sight came in the third quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday as Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. went down with an injury.

Penix had just ripped off a 21-yard run, but afterward, he stayed down on the ground and was in clear pain.

It appeared to be a leg injury as Penix was limping after he got up and hobbled all the way to the locker room.

There are no specifics on the injury at the time, and this story will be updated as we learn more about the injury.

Jack Tuttle came in to replace Penix.

Penix's stat line for the game read 6-of-19 for 84 yards and two carries for 29 yards.

Penix has had two season-ending injuries over the last two seasons. The first was his ACL in 2018 and the second was his shoulder in 2019.

This story will continue to be updated.

