Michael Penix Jr. Out For Season With Torn ACL

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Tom Allen announced Monday that Michael Penix Jr. is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Penix injured it against Maryland on a 21-yard run in the third quarter. This is now the second torn ACL Penix was sustained while at Indiana.

This is now the third-straight year in which Penix has suffered a season-ending injury. The first came in 2018 when he tore his ACL, and the second was last season in 2019 when he needed surgery on his right sternoclavicular joint.

So far in 2020, Penix has been stellar. He has 1,645 passing yards, which leads the Big Ten, and he also has thrown 14 touchdowns.

After a 4-0 start for Indiana and an impressive outing in a close loss to Ohio State, Penix's name was being mentioned in the Heisman conversation. He was constantly graded as a top-10 quarterback in college football.

Penix's poise to stay in the pocket this season and complete passes under pressure is what makes him such a dangerous quarterback.

This is a tough break not only for Indiana, but for Penix as he once again has to watch from the sidelines.

Indiana will now turn to quarterback Jack Tuttle, who went 5-of-5 against Maryland and did what he needed to do to make sure Indiana got the victory.

But now, Tuttle will get his first-career start against No. 18 Wisconsin on the road this Saturday.

