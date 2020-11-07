Michigan Reaction: 'Stick a Fork in Him' About Beleaguered Coach Jim Harbaugh

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Michigan fans came into the 2020 season with a short fuse. They've grown weary of falling short under coach Jim Harbaugh, but now they are in full combustion mode after the Wolverines lost to Indiana on Saturday.

Michigan hadn't lost to Indiana since 1987, but the Wolverines got pounded 38-21 on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was a bad loss, but what makes it worse is that it comes on the heels of an even uglier loss last week at home to their arch rivals, Michigan State. Harbaugh's team lost despite being a three-touchdown favorite.

My Sports Illustrated counterpart up in Ann Arbor, WolverineDigest publisher Brandon Brown, said it's time to "Stick a Fork in Him; He's Done.''

Here's an excerpt of his column today:

If you ask me, Harbaugh is done. He looks defeated. He is defeated. And he's flat out not getting the job done at Michigan. Neither is Don Brown. Neither is Josh Gattis. For a program like Michigan, with all of its resources and financial advantages, to lose back to back games to Michigan State and Indiana, is unacceptable.

Tom Allen's Indiana team dominated Michigan for the entire game on both sides of the ball. The Michigan players didn't look interested in playing and once again the coaches didn't do anything to help them out or put them in positions to succeed. The corners were beat on deep balls again, the defensive line didn't get any pressure again and the offensive play calling was predictable and ineffective.

For Michigan to be down 24-7 at halftime is embarrassing. It's Indiana. INDIANA. They've got some talent, and Allen has his guys flying around, but there's a reason the Hoosiers hadn't beaten Michigan in 33 years. The Hoosiers don't recruit as well as Michigan and don't put players in the NFL like Michigan.

It didn't matter.

To read Brandon's entire column, CLICK HERE

Related stories on Indiana-Michigan game

GAME STORY: Indiana ends three decades of misery by routing Michigan on Saturday, pushing around the Wolverines in a 38-21 win. CLICK HERE

Indiana ends three decades of misery by routing Michigan on Saturday, pushing around the Wolverines in a 38-21 win. LIVE BLOG: Follow on the day went for Indiana and Michigan in real time in our live blog from Saturday's game. CLICK HERE

Follow on the day went for Indiana and Michigan in real time in our live blog from Saturday's game. LATEST LINES: How to bet the Big Ten games during Week 3. CLICK HERE

How to bet the Big Ten games during Week 3. TOM BREW COLUMN: Yes, he got another prediction right. Here's his story from before the game. Lots of his keys to the game turned out to be true. CLICK HERE