Michigan Upsets Ohio State; Indiana Still Alive For Big Ten Championship Game
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - A college football season full of surprises produced a big one on Saturday that kept Indiana alive for a berth in the Big Ten championship game.
A 21-yard field goal by Michigan's Dominic Zvada with 45 seconds left lifted the unranked Wolverines to a 13-10 victory over No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium.
The Buckeyes missed two field goals earlier in the game and couldn't drive for the score in the final minute.
The Michigan victory keeps alive Indiana's hopes for a berth in the Big Ten championship game, but the Hoosiers still need help elsewhere.
No. 4 Penn State, which kicked off at 3:30 p.m. ET, needs to lose to Maryland at home. That's an unlikely prospect, but so was Michigan's victory at Ohio State.
Penn State has a 43-3-1 edge in its series against Maryland.
No. 10 Indiana must also defeat Purdue at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday to earn a chance to play No. 1 Oregon in the Big Ten championship on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Taking the Big Ten championship game out of it, the Michigan victory can be viewed in two different ways as far as the effect it would have on Indiana.
On one hand, Michigan's victory strengthens Indiana's resume to a point. Michigan improved to 7-5 with the victory. Indiana defeated Michigan 20-15 on Nov. 9.
On the other hand, Ohio State will drop in the rankings and might influence Indiana's ranking in a negative way depending on how the College Football Playoff committee views a one-loss Indiana team versus a two-loss Ohio State team. Ohio State is a week removed from a 38-15 win over Indiana at home.
Elsewhere, as it relates to Indiana's ranking, the Hoosiers may have received help from No. 15 South Carolina as the Gamecocks defeated No. 12 Clemson 17-14. That takes No. 12 Clemson, the closest team behind Indiana for an at-large bid, off the Hoosiers' bumper. It does put South Carolina into the playoff mix, however.
No. 8 Tennessee defeated Vanderbilt 36-23, a result that will likely keep the Volunteers ahead of the Hoosiers in the pecking order.
Late Friday, No. 7 Georgia survived an eight-overtime contest against Georgia Tech, winning 44-42.
Other games still to be played that could play a role in Indiana's fate include these 3:30 p.m. ET games:
No. 5 Notre Dame at USC
No. 6 Miami at Syracuse
California at No. 9 SMU
