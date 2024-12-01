Mike Katic Has Been Through It All At Indiana, So Winning The Bucket Means Everything
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Back when Mike Katic was at Pine-Richland High School in the northern suburbs of Pittsburgh, there was only one Big Ten team in 2018 that offered him a scholarship: Indiana.
Katic fell in love with the Hoosiers, and in many ways his particular journey is one that Indiana fans can most relate to.
He arrived in 2019, and while he redshirted that season, he was there for the rise of Tom Allen’s best teams. He became a starter in 2020 at left guard and was part of Allen’s 6-2 team that played in the Outback Bowl.
Then things went south for Allen’s Hoosiers. The 2-10 record in 2021 was a bitter disappointment. Three- and four-win seasons followed, and if not for the COVID-19 amnesty season, Katic’s career would be over.
His time at Indiana nearly did come to an end. Katic intended to play his final season of eligibility elsewhere. He participated in Senior Day in 2023, and Katic was briefly in the transfer portal.
However, he became convinced that Curt Cignetti was a coach he could hitch his star to. So he stayed.
How’s that going for Katic now?
“Best decision ever!” said a jubilant Katic to the Indiana media after the Hoosiers defeated Purdue 66-0 in the Old Oaken Bucket game Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
Katic knows where Indiana has been, how low it got, and how high the feeling is to have the Hoosiers at 11-1 and very likely headed to the College Football Playoff.
He also finally knows the feeling of winning the Old Oaken Bucket. Though he was on the team in 2019, he wasn’t a playing member yet. So this was his first experience playing in a Bucket-winning game.
Given his long Indiana journey, Katic got the Bucket first. He ran around the snowy Memorial Stadium turf with it before posing in front of the student section with his teammates.
“Mark Deal (Indiana assistant athletic director for alumni relations) wanted to give me the Bucket first, because he knew how much this meant to me and how much I've been through with this university,” said Katic, smiling ear-to-ear.
“He knew what it would mean to me for him to hand it to me, and I knew that I wanted him to hand it to me. And it was just a really special moment. I love that man.”
Katic later smoked a cigar – perhaps the one that Deal was smoking in the Memorial Stadium weight room after the game. To the victor goes the spoils.
“It meant everything. It's the greatest feeling ever playing for this university and playing for the fans and the alumni and everything just has meant so much to me,” Katic said.
“I always say being through this program with the ups and downs and finally breaking through – just seeing the stands filled and seeing the towels waving – it's an incredible feeling to me,” Katic added.
Katic began to get the feeling Cignetti was building a roster that could win back during the spring. But he didn’t feel the Hoosiers could be as special as they’ve proven to be until they went to the Rose Bowl in September and beat UCLA.
“I said, ‘Okay, we have a really, really special team. We're gonna do really, really special things.’ And you know, you see it on the field. So I'm just really happy,” Katic said.
Katic was also pleased to celebrate a second Senior Day with his family. Indiana’s last home game in 2023 was in a half-empty stadium against Michigan State. On Saturday, 53,082 saw him go out in far more triumphal fashion.
“This year meant a lot more to me, because obviously the stands were more full than last year. It’s an incredible thing to be out there with my family. They've been through all the ups and downs with me, and they know how much I've struggled in my career. Now I’m reaping the benefits,” Katic said.
Katic is not shy about his dislike for Purdue. Two years ago, he had to take it when Purdue clinched the Big Ten West Division with a 30-16 victory at Memorial Stadium. Given that? The 66-0 triumph Indiana earned Saturday was very sweet indeed.
“It's crazy how much a difference two years can make. We were at the low of the lows, and now we're at the high of the highs,” Katic said. “I'm just happy I stuck through everything and now you see the results.”
Related stories on Indiana football
- INDIANA CONTINUES GREATEST SEASON: In a dominant 66-0 victory over Purdue, Indiana continued its greatest-ever season with an 11-1 record. CLICK HERE.
- TODD GOLDEN COLUMN: While other rivalry games produced upsets or near-misses, Indiana did not mess with Purdue. CLICK HERE.
- LIVE BLOG: Follow along with Hoosiers On SI's live blog of the Old Oaken Bucket game. Highlights and game action included. CLICK HERE.
- WATCH: Elijah Sarratt scores an 84-yard touchdown against Purdue. CLICK HERE.
- STATEMENT GAME FOR INDIANA SENIORS: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said that a good finishing performance against Purdue ‘must get done’ to cement the legacy of Indiana seniors. CLICK HERE
- PREDICTIONS, KEYS FOR BUCKET GAME: Hoosiers On SI's predictions and three keys for the Old Oaken Bucket game. CLICK HERE.