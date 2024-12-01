WATCH: Elijah Sarratt Scores An 84-Yard Touchdown Against Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt scored an 84-yard touchdown against Purdue on Saturday night that was a testament to route running.
With Indiana ahead 14-0 against Purdue with 6:59 left in the second quarter, the Hoosiers faced a 2nd-and-8 play at their own 16-yard-line.
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke dropped back to pass, kept the play alive in the pocket, and found Elijah Sarratt wide open on the left side of the field. Rourke's pass was true and Sarratt out-raced Purdue cornerback Nyland Green into the end zone for an 84-yard touchdown catch to put Indiana in front .
What made the play was Sarratt's route running.
Sarratt lined up wide on the left side, did a baby curl towards the hashmark and then turned Green around by curling back to the sideline. Green was several yards behind Sarratt and didn't come close to catching Sarratt.
It was the fifth-longest touchdown pass in Indiana history.
An Indiana win would almost certainly ensure a berth in the College Football Playoff. An Indiana win would definitely help the Hoosiers regain the Old Oaken Bucket for the first time since 2019.
Related stories on Indiana football
- LIVE BLOG: Follow along with Hoosiers On SI's live blog of the Old Oaken Bucket game. CLICK HERE.
- HOW TO WATCH: Indiana and Purdue meet under the lights on Saturday night. Here's how to watch the game, with game time and TV information, the latest on the point spread, series history, coaching information and more. CLICK HERE
- STATEMENT GAME FOR INDIANA SENIORS: Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said that a good finishing performance against Purdue ‘must get done’ to cement the legacy of Indiana seniors. CLICK HERE
- MEET THE OPPONENT: Purdue has had a rough season, but the Boilermakers have pride and shouldn't be overlooked. CLICK HERE.
- PREDICTIONS, KEYS FOR BUCKET GAME: Hoosiers On SI's predictions and three keys for the Old Oaken Bucket game. CLICK HERE.
- TODD GOLDEN COLUMN: On Thanksgiving, it was nice to have football at a basketball school. Here is Todd Golden's holiday column. CLICK HERE.