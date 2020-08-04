HoosiersNow
Minnesota Receiver Rashod Bateman Opts out of 2020-2021 College Football Season

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As the power five conferences begin to release schedules for the 2020-2021 college football season, players are starting to express concerns about playing.

There have been boycotts from players in the SEC and Pac-12, and some have even opted out of playing this season.

The Big Ten is planning to go conference-only, but it hasn't officially announced its schedule yet. However, Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman was the first player in the conference to announce he is opting out of the 2020-2021 season.

"Unfortunately, in light of the uncertainty around health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have to set my wishes aside for the wellness of my family, community and beyond," Bateman said in a video he released to Twitter. "Because of this, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season and I will be taking the next steps in my journey by declaring for the 2021 NFL draft."

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took to Twitter after the post to show his support for Bateman.

"My job as a college football coach is to teach, educate and help our players live out their dreams. We will certainly miss him. Our program will always support a teammate who makes a decision that he feels is best for him and his family."

"I love Rashod and will always be there for him."

Bateman has been an important piece of Minnesota's offense ever since he joined the team and an explosive receiver across all of college football. Last season, he played in all 13 games and caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards (second most in a single season) and 11 touchdowns (tied for second most in a single season). 

He was named the Big Ten's Richter–Howard Receiver of the Year and was one of 12 finalists for the Biletnikoff Award and is the only player from the Big Ten to be named a semifinalist.

It wasn't the easiest decision for Bateman to make, but it was the one he thought was best. He said he will still cheer on Minnesota football whenever they can start playing games.

"Minnesota will forever be a place I am lucky enough to call home. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, I love you all. Bateman out." 

