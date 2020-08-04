HoosiersNow
Report: Big Ten to Announce Revised Football Schedule on Tuesday

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — It looks like the Big Ten is ready to take the next step in making a college football season happen this fall. According to multiple sources, the league is going to release its revised schedule on Tuesday.

Four weeks ago, the league announced that it was moving to a conference-only schedule so that all 14 schools could follow the same COVID-19 testing protocols and limit the number of people around the country that they all come into contact with.

 Every league team had three nonconference games canceled, and for Indiana, those were home games against Western Kentucky and Ball State, and a road game at Connecticut.

Indiana had nine conference games scheduled, its six regular Big Ten East games and three Big Ten West crossover games with Wisconsin, Illinois and Purdue. Presuming the league goes to a 10-game schedule, another Big Ten West foe will be added.

During the July 9 announcement on the cancellation of the nonconference games, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said, “If the conference is able to participate in fall sports ... based on medical advice, it will move to conference-only schedules in those sports.”

The first regular season schedule was supposed to start on Friday, Sept. 5 and end on Saturday, Nov. 28. By moving to a shorter schedule, bye weeks can be used to reschedule games as necessary if schools are having virus outbreaks.

Several Big Ten schools, including Indiana, have been forced to pause workouts because of an excessive amount of positive tests. Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Rutgers and others have been forced to do the same. According to one report, there have been positive tests at 95 schools so far this summer.

And just because the schedule is being released Tuesday, that in no way means the games will actually happen if the pandemic gets worse. 

Related stories on Indiana football

  • MOTHER ASKS FOR PRAYERS: The mother of Indiana freshman Brady Feeney has asked for prayers for her son, who is having complications after contracting the COVID-19 virus. CLICK HERE
  • VIRGINIA DB COMMITS TO INDIANA: Three-star safety Maurice Freeman of Chesapeake, Va., committed to the Hoosiers on Saturday. CLICK HERE
  • BROWNSBURG OL COMMITS: Indiana got its first of two commitments on Saturday when Brownsburg's Joshua Sales said yes. He's one of the top players in Indiana and picked the Hoosiers over Purdue and Arizona State. CLICK HERE
Comments

Mother of Indiana Freshman Brady Feeney Says Her Son Seriously 'Struggling with Virus''

Indiana freshman Brady Feeney has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and his mother went to Facebook on Monday asking for prayers because of the seriousness of his illness.

Tom Brew

Indiana's McCade Brown and Gabe Bierman on D1 Baseball's 2021 Top 150 Prospects

Two Hoosiers were featured in D1 Baseball's 2021 top 150 prospects rankings.

Dylan Wallace

Potential XFL Return Could Open Door for More Opportunity

There were five former Indiana players in the XFL last season. There could be more now with a potential return for the league.

Dylan Wallace

Former Indiana OG Simon Stepaniak Placed on Packers' Reserve Lists

Former Indiana offensive guard Simon Stepaniak is on the non-football injury list for the Green Bay Packers. Stepaniak tore his ACL with Indiana in a practice before the Gator Bowl.

Dylan Wallace

SI Weekly: Around the Sports Illustrated College Network (Aug. 2)

Here is our weekly report on the best stories published throughout our Sports Illustrated network.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 2): Schwarber Shines at Bat, in Field During Cubs's 2-1 Win

The Chicago Cubs have the best record in the National League, and left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been a big reason why, both offensively and defensively.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 2): Thomas Bryant Explodes for 30 Points in Wizards' Loss

Thomas Bryant was an offensive force for the Washington Wizards, the certain star of our daily roundup on former Indiana players in the pros.

Tom Brew

Iowa's Luka Garza Decides to Return for Senior Season

Luka Garza, the Big Ten and national Player of the Year in 2020, has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft process and return to Iowa for one more run.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Illinois' Good-News Weekend Changes Balance of Big Ten Race

In back-to-back stunning announcements, Illinois stars Ayo Donsunmu and Kofi Cockburn said they are puling out of the NBA draft and returning to Champaign.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 1): OG Anunoby Comes Up Huge in Raptors' Win over Lakers

It looks like former Indiana star OG Anunoby is going to have a lot to say about the Toronto Raptors repeating in the NBA. He scored 23 points Saturday night in a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Tom Brew