Signing Day: Indiana Adds More Pieces to 2020 Class

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — National Signing Day in February isn't what it used to be on the college football calendar now that the December signing date gets most of the attention. But it's still a big day, and Indiana has been busy.

The first player to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning was Jalen Mayala, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound defensive end from Dacula, Ga. He's tall and lean, and will be someone who might benefit the most from Indiana's weight-room routine.

He made an official visit to Bloomington in late January and committed a few days later. He chose Indiana over other offers from Arizona, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Purdue, Rutgers, Central Florida, UCLA, Virginia, Wake Forest and others.

We will continue to update this story as other signings become official.

What we're watching for today

The most interesting name on Indiana's radar today is Sidney Williams, a highly regarded 3-star defensive back. He had SEC interest early in his senior year but a broken thumb pushed back his progress. He's said to prefer Florida State right now, but the Seminoles hadn't offered him yet, waiting on some higher targets to decide on Wednesday.

That Florida State offer finally came late Tuesday night, so we'll have to see how that plays out.

There are a handful of others will who be making signing-day decisions too.

Here's the complete Indiana 2020 class:

TODAY: Jalen Mayala, defensive end

Hometown (School): Archer HS, Dacula, Ga.



Archer HS, Dacula, Ga. Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds



6-foot-5, 230 pounds Ranking: 3 stars



3 stars The skinny: Malaya had 56 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks as a senior at Archer, playing mostly at outside linebacker out of team need. As a junior, he played defensive end and that is what he will play at Indiana. Mayala is ranked the number 51 weak-side defensive in the nation and the number 107 player in the state of Georgia in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

David Baker, wide receiver

Hometown (School): Scecina HS, Indianapolis, Ind.

Scecina HS, Indianapolis, Ind. Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

6-foot-3, 200 pounds Ranking: 3 stars

3 stars The skinny: Baker was an all-state receiver at Scecina for two straight years. Baker played receiver and cornerback for Scecina, finishing his senior year with 41 catches for 493 yards, six receiving touchdowns. He also intercepted three passes, recovered a fumble and blocked a punt. Baker had 63 catches for 799 yards and 11 TDs as a junior, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Tim Baldwin Jr., running back

Hometown (School): Patriot HS, Nokesville, Va.

Patriot HS, Nokesville, Va. Height/Weight: 6-foot, 210 pounds

6-foot, 210 pounds Ranking: 3 stars, 643rd nationally, 18th in Virginia, 47th at position

3 stars, 643rd nationally, 18th in Virginia, 47th at position The skinny: Indiana got a flip out of Baldwin, who was a former Michigan commit. He rushed for 1,604 yards and 25 touchdowns this season and led Patriot to a 10-2 record, its first 10-win season in school history. He is one of nine players who will enroll early at Indiana. "We want to recruit great kids, and we get that with Tim,'' Indiana running backs coach Mike Hart said. "He's a guy we really wanted. He's a big, strong, fast back and we're excited to add him to our team.''

AJ Barner, tight end

School/Hometown: Aurora HS, Aurora, Ohio

Aurora HS, Aurora, Ohio Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 225 pounds

6-foot-6, 225 pounds Ranking: 3 stars

3 stars The skinny: Barner was also a late flip to Indiana. He's been a two-way player as well, and won several and state defensive honors as a linebacker. "I couldn't be more excited about AJ,'' Indiana tight ends coach Nick Sheridan said. "He's super tough and super competitive and comes from a great family. I'm thrilled to have him.''

Bryson Bonds, defensive back

School/Hometown (School): Crowley HS, Crowley, Texas

Crowley HS, Crowley, Texas Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

6-foot-1, 200 pounds Ranking: 3 stars, 139th in Texas, 69th at position

3 stars, 139th in Texas, 69th at position The skinny: Bonds was ranked the second-best safety in the Fort Worth area by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and a second-team all-state selection. He was an academic all-state selection and had offers from eight Ivy League schools.

Brady Feeney, offensive lineman

Hometown (School): Christian Brothers HS, St. Louis, Mo.



Christian Brothers HS, St. Louis, Mo. Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 325 pounds



6-foot-4, 325 pounds Ranking: 3 stars

3 stars The skinny: A former Rice commitment, Allen loves his size. Feeney was a St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Super 30 selection ."Brady Feeney is a big old guard, a320-pound guy, got a girth in there. (Indiana offensive line) Coach (Darren Hiller) did a really good job of identifying these types of bodies that we're looking for for each spot.''

Luke Haggard, offensive lineman

School/Hometown: Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma, Calif.

Santa Rosa Junior College, Petaluma, Calif. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 265 pounds

6-foot-7, 265 pounds Ranking: 3 stars, 83rd in nation (JUCO), 17th in California (JUCO), 12th at position (JUCO)

3 stars, 83rd in nation (JUCO), 17th in California (JUCO), 12th at position (JUCO) The skinny: Haggard was a late commitment to Indiana. "He's a junior college guy who qualified out of high school, a guy that plays a lot of defense, and goes to offense when he goes to junior college. He's 6-7 and lean, but he has an athletic skill set.''

Randy Holtz, offensive lineman

School/Hometown: Snider HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Snider HS, Fort Wayne, Ind. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 350 pounds

6-foot-7, 350 pounds Ranking: 3 stars

3 stars The skinny: This was a good get for the Hoosiers, because Holtz was considering both Indiana and Purdue. He won several state honors and is one of six finalists for the overall Mr. Football award. "He's a guy you can say can do both inside spots. It's nice to be able to have a guy that can be in both of those spots. He's 6-7 and 350-plus pounds. He's a rather large human being,'' Allen said.

Christopher Keys, defensive back

Hometown (School): Collins HS, Collins, Miss.

Collins HS, Collins, Miss. Height/Weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds

6-foot, 175 pounds Ranking: 3 stars, 982nd in nation, 15th in Mississippi, 46th at position

3 stars, 982nd in nation, 15th in Mississippi, 46th at position The skinny: Keys played in Mississippi's North-South All-Star game. He picked off six passes and returned one kickoff and one punt for a touchdown as a senior and was selected to the Mississippi Association of Coaches All-Region Super 22 Team as a junior and senior He also lettered in track and field.

Cameron Knight, offensive lineman

Hometown (School): Noblesville HS, Noblesville, Ind.



Noblesville HS, Noblesville, Ind. Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 260 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars

3 stars The skinny: Knight is a Class 6A all-state selection and the younger brother of former Indiana lineman Brandon Knight, who currently plays in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys. "He's come to our camp, a good athlete, ran well, change of direction, strong, tough. We know what we're getting because of his brother, the family, and the mindset he's going to be for us,'' Allen said.

Damarjhe Lewis, defensive tackle

Hometown (School): Griffin HS, Griffin, Ga.

Griffin HS, Griffin, Ga. Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 295 pounds

6-foot-3, 295 pounds Ranking: 3 stars, 691st in nation, 70th in Georgia, 57th at position

3 stars, 691st in nation, 70th in Georgia, 57th at position The skinny: A former Auburn commit, Lewis was an all-state selection who chose Indiana over Tennessee, West Virginia, Florida State, Miami, Penn State, and Florida, among others. "He was committed to an SEC school, and he fits that build,'' Allen said. "He's 6-foot3 and 290-some pounds out of high school. He's athletic, has high energy, and is disruptive. We always talk about twitch, explosiveness, just pop that these guys play with. He has that.

They're hard to find, those are guys that are valuable guys. Another one that just brings a lot of energy. I think he's going to bring a lot of juice to that room. He's going to practice hard, play hard. He has a really good personality about him.''

Caleb Murphy, defensive end

Hometown (School): West Washington HS, Campbellsburg, Ind.



West Washington HS, Campbellsburg, Ind. Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 260 pounds



6-foot-4, 260 pounds Ranking: 3 stars

3 stars The skinny: Murphy played at a small school in southern Indiana, but don't let that fool you. He's a top-10 recruit in Indiana "and is a really smart kid,'' Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said. "Indiana has always been my dream school, and as soon as they offered, I said yes,'' Murphy said. "I can't wait to get there and get started.'' Murphy arrived on campus in January.



READ ALL ABOUT CALEB MURPHY: Sports Illustrated's Tom Brew's second "Next Generation'' takeout featured Murphy and all that his southern Indiana community went through this fall following the death of his high school coach, Phillip Bowsman. To read that story, CLICK HERE

Dylan Powell, offensive lineman

Hometown (School): Stanford University (graduate transfer), Hannibal, Mo.



Stanford University (graduate transfer), Hannibal, Mo. Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 290 pounds



6-foot-3, 290 pounds Ranking: 3 stars (in high school)

3 stars (in high school) The skinny: Power is a graduate transfer from Stanford and will probably have two years remaining at Indiana. "We said it would be nice to have an older guy. That's where Dylan Powell gives us a chance to get a grad transfer from Stanford. He's an excellent student. I think he gives us a chance to kind of fill some of those holes you have in the upper part of our class that I feel like over time have kind of been creative with some injuries and caused guys not to be able to finish.''

Javon Swinton, wide receiver

Hometown (School): North Stafford HS, Stafford, Va.

North Stafford HS, Stafford, Va. Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

6-foot-2, 170 pounds Ranking: 3 stars

3 stars The skinny: Swinton had offers from Virginia, South Carolina and Syracuse, among others. He's a two-way player who is also a standout basketball player, and some have called him the best all-around athlete in the state of Virginia. Swinton is an outstanding defensive back, but he wants to start his career as a wide receiver, Allen said.

Lem Watley-Neely, defensive back

School/Hometown: Harper Woods HS, Harper Woods, Mich.



Harper Woods HS, Harper Woods, Mich. Height/Weight: 6-foot, 175 pounds



6-foot, 175 pounds Ranking: 3 stars



3 stars The skinny: Neely-Watley has played on both sides of the ball, but he's going to start out as a defensive back at Indiana. "(Indiana) recruited me hard; I felt like I belonged there, it felt like family," he told the Detroit News. "The coaches really showed me love, like they really cared about me.”

Luke Wiginton, offensive lineman

School/Hometown: Bishop Dwenger HS, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Bishop Dwenger HS, Fort Wayne, Ind. Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 285 pounds

6-foot-5, 285 pounds Ranking: 3 stars

3 stars The skinny: Allen said that Luke Wiginton "is a guy out of high school here in Indiana that has the length. Obviously, he needs to develop and get stronger and all that. Basically you want to recruit the things that you can't change. They're not going to usually get much taller once you get them here. Wigginton was a Class 5A Senior All-State selection and was ranked as the No. 10 player in Indiana.

Dexter Williams, quarterback

School/Hometown: Mount De Sales Academy, Macon, Ga.

Mount De Sales Academy, Macon, Ga. Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds

6-foot-1, 210 pounds Ranking: 3 stars, N/A in nation, 160th in Georgia, 37th at position

3 stars, N/A in nation, 160th in Georgia, 37th at position The skinny: Williams is a dual threat quarterback with a big arm that Allen likes. "The thing that stuck out to me about him, initially when you watched his film, is his arm strength,'' Allen said. "To me kind of just become stronger, stronger believer in that the arm talent piece is such a big deal. He has the Big Ten arm talent, then the ability to extend plays with his legs. He gives you that. He has the thickness and girth to be able to play in this conference. 200 pounds coming out of high school. He's going to be a mid-year guy, so he'll get a chance to have that whole extra semester of development.''

Rashawn Williams, wide receiver

School/Hometown: Martin Luther King HS, Detroit, Mich.

Martin Luther King HS, Detroit, Mich. Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds

6-foot-2, 200 pounds Ranking: 4 stars

4 stars The skinny: Williams is the highest-ranked recruit in this class, the only 4-star. He's been all-in for months and even did all he could to help recruit other kids as well. "Rashawn to me is just a very talented young man. I love his work ethic,'' Allen said. "Man, I tell you, he's a worker. I just think he has a chance to come here and really dive into all that we have for him, in his development. He's 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, and has strong hands, runs good routes, makes a lot of tough, contested catches. He's a competitor. Also has a great charisma about him, personality.''

Ty Wise, linebacker