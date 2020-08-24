NCAA Votes for 2020 Fall Sport Athletes to Retain Year of Eligibility

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Student-Athlete Advisory Committee put out a statement in early August seeking answers to what would happen to athletes who were affected by the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

One of the major topics the statement touched on was eligibility.

On Friday, the NCAA provided clear answers to that.

The NCAA announced that all fall sport athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it through a blanket waiver.

This is major news for athletes at Indiana, in the Big Ten and in other conferences that won't be competing this fall.

Below is the full release from the NCAA:

Additionally, all fall sport student-athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it, as the Council suggested, through a blanket waiver.

The board also adopted the Council-recommended protections for college athletes:

Schools are prohibited from requiring student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.

Schools are prohibited from canceling or reducing athletics scholarships if a college athlete in any sport opts not to participate due to COVID-19.

Student-athletes who do not enroll full time during the 2020 fall term have flexibility in the progress-toward-degree requirements that must be met for eligibility in future terms.

The financial aid of fall sport senior student-athletes who take advantage of the additional year of eligibility and extended clock will not count against team limits in 2021-22.

Schools are required to: Review current insurance coverage for all student-athletes who are competing this fall. Inform student-athletes about the risk classification of their sport as outlined in the Resocialization of Collegiate Sport document. Inform student-athletes how the mandates in the Resocialization of Collegiate Sport document are being met at their campus.



The protections are effective immediately.

Related Stories