SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBaseballFootballBasketballRecruiting
Search

NCAA Votes for 2020 Fall Sport Athletes to Retain Year of Eligibility

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Indiana Student-Athlete Advisory Committee put out a statement in early August seeking answers to what would happen to athletes who were affected by the Big Ten's decision to postpone fall sports.

One of the major topics the statement touched on was eligibility.

On Friday, the NCAA provided clear answers to that.

The NCAA announced that all fall sport athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it through a blanket waiver.

This is major news for athletes at Indiana, in the Big Ten and in other conferences that won't be competing this fall.

Below is the full release from the NCAA:

Additionally, all fall sport student-athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it, as the Council suggested, through a blanket waiver.

The board also adopted the Council-recommended protections for college athletes:

  • Schools are prohibited from requiring student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.
  • Schools are prohibited from canceling or reducing athletics scholarships if a college athlete in any sport opts not to participate due to COVID-19.
  • Student-athletes who do not enroll full time during the 2020 fall term have flexibility in the progress-toward-degree requirements that must be met for eligibility in future terms.
  • The financial aid of fall sport senior student-athletes who take advantage of the additional year of eligibility and extended clock will not count against team limits in 2021-22.
  • Schools are required to:

The protections are effective immediately.

Related Stories

  • INDIANA ATHLETES PUT OUT STATEMENT: The Indiana Student-Athlete Advisory Committee put out a statement representing the reaction and wishes of Indiana athletes after the Big Ten postponed fall sports. CLICK HERE
  • PROTEST AT BIG TEN HEADQUARTERS: Parents and family members around the Big Ten peacefully protested at the Big Ten headquarters on Friday morning. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 23): Schwarber's Big Blast Leads Cubs to Win Over White Sox

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer in he sixth inning to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Sunday. It was his fifth homer of the season.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 23): Anunoby, Langford Advance to 2nd Round in Playoffs

The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors were the first two NBA teams to punch their ticket into the second round after completing series sweeps on Sunday, and now they'll face each other next.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 22): Midseason Evaluations for 6 Former Indiana Players in Majors

For the first time in baseball history, there are six former Indiana baseball players currently playing in the big leagues. Here's our evaluation as the condensed season hits its half-way point.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 22): Eric Gordon, Rockets Fall in OT

Houston had a chance to put a stranglehold on its series with Oklahoma City, but let it slip away. Former Hoosier Eric Gordon had 18 points for the Rockets.

Tom Brew

Oladipo, Pacers Rally, But Come Up Short Against Heat

Indiana had no answer for Miami's sharpshooters for the third straight game, and the Pacers fell 124-115 to the Heat on Saturday, falling behind 3-0 in the series.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 21): Quiet Night for Former Hoosiers in the Majors

Only three of the six Hoosiers in the majors played on Friday, and none of them got a hit. It happens. So it's a good time to review their season stats thus far.

Tom Brew

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 21): Juwan Morgan Helps Upset-Minded Utah Jazz Take 2-1 Series Lead

Juwan Morgan came off the bench Friday night for the Jazz after starting the first two games, and he was a defensive presences once again in their blowout win.

Tom Brew

Archie Miller Talks College Basketball Bubble, Why He Likes Indiana's Roster

Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller joined the Aaron Torres Podcast and touched on a number of topics regarding his team and this upcoming college basketball season.

Dylan Wallace

Protests Take Place Outside Big Ten Headquarters

Around 30 parents and protesters from the Big Ten stood outside the Big Ten headquarters to seek answers from the conference on its decision to postpone football.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Offers 2022 Guards Isaac McKneely and CJ Gunn

Isaac McKneely of West Virginia and CJ Gunn of Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis were offered by Indiana yesterday. Both are class of 2022 shooting guards.

Dylan Wallace